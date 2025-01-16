Martin Truex Jr. gets another Daytona 500 shot with TRICON Garage and Joe Gibbs’ backing

2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. is set to make his first start following retirement from full-time competition after the 2024 season. Truex Jr. teamed up with TRICON Garage to make a 2025 Daytona 500 attempt at Daytona International Speedway on February 16.

On Thursday (January 16), David Gilliland-owned TRICON Garage made it official that the organization will enter a car in the prestigious Daytona 500 for Truex Jr. He will drive the #56 Toyota with sponsorship backing from longtime partner Bass Pro Shops, and his longtime crew chief, Cole Pearn, also came out of retirement to help him for the Daytona effort.

The 2025 Daytona 500 attempt will mark the NASCAR Cup Series debut for TRICON, and their Cup debut will have a technical alliance with Toyota affiliate and Truex Jr.’s former team, Joe Gibbs Racing.

Former NASCAR driver turned team owner Gilliland reflected on making his first attempt at NASCAR’s top-tier series and expressed his belief in Martin Truex Jr.’s potential to make it successful for them.

In a team release, Gilliland said:

“This opportunity is a testament to the dedication of our entire organization and our partners at Toyota. Having raced against Martin for many years, I can confidently say there’s no stronger competitor I’d want behind the wheel for our first Cup Series entry at the sport’s most prestigious race. As an open entry, we know the road ahead will be challenging, but I have no doubt that Martin will put us in the best position to succeed. I’ve had the privilege of sitting on the pole at Daytona, but my next goal is to celebrate in Victory Lane.”

Martin Truex Jr. will be battling for one of the four open spots in the 2025 Daytona 500 alongside Justin Allgaier, JJ Yeley, Anthony Alfredo, BJ McLeod, and Helio Castroneves.

Martin Truex Jr. is excited to race again in the #56 entry at the 2025 Daytona 500

The former NASCAR champion expressed his excitement about teaming up with his former crew chief and returning to #56, a number in which he competed from 2010 to 2013 in the Cup Series.

Expressing his feelings on making his first start of his post-retirement career in NASCAR, here’s what Truex Jr. said:

“It’s going to be a really cool deal to be able to work with Cole and have the number 56 again. I really appreciate everyone at Bass Pro Shops, Tricon and Toyota helping put this together to go have some fun, and I can’t think of a better time to go win the thing for Johnny Morris.”

Martin Truex Jr., who has never won “The Great American Race,” will have one more opportunity to add a Daytona 500 victory to his racing resume next month.

