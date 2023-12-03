Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. might have had a dismal end to the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. However, the #19 Toyota Camry TRD driver has not let that dampen his offseason spirits.

The 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion looked to be on a roll during this year's campaign in the highest echelon of stock car racing. Truex Jr. then seemingly suffered a loss of direction during the playoffs.

Despite having missed out on a chance at the trophy this season, he was seen in good spirits during the recently held NASCAR Awards Banquet at Music City Centre in Nashville, Tenessee.

Speaking on his interests outside of racing for once, Martin Truex Jr. iterated his love for cooking. During an interview with frontstretch.com, the usually reserved 43-year-old was seen opening up about his hobbies outside racing. He elaborated on the same, saying:

"Tuna nachos are my favorite so I make those. I got a pretty cool recipe. The nacho and the seaweed salad, a little bit of tuna, and then some sauce, you know, it's good stuff. I like to cook, when it comes to fish, I like to grill, so I like to make things like that. There's a lot of things people don't know about me, that's one of them."

Retirement rumors involving Martin Truex Jr. have repeatedly come up over the past few seasons in NASCAR. However, the New Jersey native seems to have found the hunger to compete every year, especially after an overall good season in 2023.

Martin Truex Jr. sums up his 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season

In a recent interview with Peter Strata ahead of the NASCAR Awards Banquet, Truex Jr. summarized what the 2023 Cup Series season had in comparison to the previous year.

Speaking on the importance of winning in the sport and the mental affirmation that brings for a driver, he said:

"I mean, just going back to victory lane is what it's all about when the year starts and you want to be able to go out and win races. Really had a good regular season, kind of the wheels fell off in the playoffs, but a lot of it was circumstance. Of course, we made some mistakes along the way. Overall, a lot of highlights, a lot of good things."

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series kicks off with the famed Daytona 500 at the tri-oval on February 18, 2024.