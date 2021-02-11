Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing agree on a contract extension

Martin Truex Jr. has signed a contract extension with Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) that will see the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion continue driving the No. 19 Toyota beyond 2021. No terms of the contract were disclosed, however.

The news comes not long after Truex's teammate and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin's contract was extended as well.

Excited to get this news out there and keep going with @JoeGibbsRacing! https://t.co/Jg4VXHPVqH — Martin Truex Jr. (@MartinTruex_Jr) February 10, 2021

Speaking in a team statement about his continued association with JGR, Martin Truex Jr. said:

"I appreciate my team, everyone at JGR and all of our partners like Bass Pro Shops, Auto-Owners Insurance, Reser’s Fine Foods, Stanley Black & Decker and Toyota for making this possible and I look forward to continuing those relationships as we move forward,” Martin Truex Jr. added.

The 40-year-old finished last in the 21-car NASCAR Busch Clash at the Daytona Road Course on Tuesday after crashing out of the lead.

Martin Truex Jr and Joe Gibbs Racing Team

Martin Truex Jr. had a rough outing at the 2021 Busch Clash.

Martin Truex Jr. joined the JGR ranks in 2019. Since then, he has steered the No. 19 Toyota Camry to eight wins, 29 top 5s and 47 top 10s, leading over 2000 laps along the way.

JGR team owner Joe Gibbs, also spoke in a team statement about the importance of Martin Truex's contract extension. He said:

"Extending Martin’s agreement has been a big priority for us this off-season. Martin brings so much to our organization. Obviously he’s talented and has shown he can win at any racetrack but his insights also helps to make all our teams better.”

Martin Truex Jr. will have Chris Gabehart as his crew chief for the third year in a row. The two have managed to finish fourth in the final standings twice.

