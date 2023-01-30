Martin Truex Jr. of Joe Gibbs Racing reveals big personal announcement

Joe Gibbs Racing driver and 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. recently announced the end of his long-term relationship with businesswoman Sherry Pollex. The news was confirmed by the 42-year-old driver himself after he posted a story on his official Instagram handle announcing the same.

The #19 Bass Pro Shop’s Toyota Camry TRD driver elaborated in an official statement about how the couple decided to move on after being together since 2005 and wrote:

“To my fans and partners… Sherry and I have made the decision to end our relationship. I will continue supporting Sherry moving forward. I would ask that you respect our privacy as there will be no further comment about this matter.”

Having been in a relationship for over 17 years, Martin Truex Jr. and Sherry Pollex have decided to part ways after many successful endeavors together. One such example from the couple comes in the form of various money-raising events for a wide array of social causes, with ovarian cancer research being the most notable among them.

Pollex, who was diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer in 2014, has been fighting a constant battle with the disease, with doctors initially predicting her life expectancy rate to be around 30%. Martin Truex Jr., on the other hand, has been on a downward spiral in his NASCAR Cup Series career and was unsure about his return to the sport in 2023. He, however, did sign a contract with Joe Gibbs Racing for a drive this season.

Sherry Pollex elaborates on her relationship with NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr.

Businesswoman and long-time partner to Martin Truex Jr., Sherry Pollex elaborated on her relationship with the Cup Series driver on her website ahead of the news of the couple separating. She said:

“When I met Martin, my life became complete. He’s the calm one in our relationship, while I’m the frantic, crazy stressed worry-wart all the time! Not my best qualities! I was a woman with a mission: to make the most out of life, with him by my side. We were happy and healthy – isn’t that all anyone wants?”

The couple seems to have decided to go on their separate paths after 17 years together. While Pollex has not commented publicly on the break-up, Truex Jr.'s Instagram story requests fans and media to not expect any further news on the topic, from either individual.

