Martin Truex Jr. previews 'challenges' with NASCAR's Next Gen car ahead of 2024 Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

Joe Gibbs Racing veteran Martin Truex Jr. recently shared his insights on the challenges he could face at the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway.

At the age of 43, Truex is the oldest driver on the grid. However, the former Cup Series champion continues to perform at a high level. Having won the NASCAR Cup Series regular season championship last campaign, Truex currently leads the Cup standings after six races.

Speaking to motorsports.com ahead of the Toyota Owners 400 race in Richmond, the New Jersey native shed light on the recent challenges he has faced on the short-track surfaces.

"Short tracks have been a challenge, but I feel like we’ve been gaining on it in the last year and certainly, starting at Phoenix, we had a strong car,” Truex said.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver also highlighted the significant alterations in racing dynamics, citing shifting as a pivotal change in the new Next Gen Cup Series cars.

"I think shifting has been the biggest difference, but you have the braking to go along with that,” he said. “Then you have the independent rear suspension and the differential and all those things go along with each other to what we have now.”

"We almost have more than the brakes and tires can even take, so it’s been tough to try and modulate that and try not to lock up the rear tires. It’s been a challenge," he added.

"I’ve always enjoyed the track" - Martin Truex Jr. on racing at Richmond Raceway

Over the course of his illustrious career, Martin Truex Jr. has bagged 17 top-10 finishes, nine top-five finishes and three wins at Richmond Raceway. With such impressive results, the short-track 0.750-mile surface has evidently been one of the strongholds of Truex's career.

Discussing his affinity for the track, the two-time Xfinity Series champion said:

"From the first time I raced there in 2003, I’ve always enjoyed the track. There was a long period where I didn’t have great numbers there, but I felt like I loved the track and always ran well there and had a lot of crazy things happen there throughout my career."

Martin Truex Jr. has one top-5 and four top-10 finishes in six races this season. With 220 points, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver leads the Cup Series standings ahead of his teammate Ty Gibbs.