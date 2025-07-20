Martin Truex Jr. returns to Dover to support his brother Ryan Truex

By Soumyadeep Saha
Published Jul 20, 2025 03:56 GMT
NASCAR: DAYTONA 500 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. (56) walks onto the driver introduction stage to greet fans before the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2025- Source: Imagn

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. was spotted on Sam Hunt Racing's No. 24 pit box ahead of Saturday’s BetRivers 200 Xfinity Series race at Dover Motor Speedway. His younger brother, Ryan Truex, took part in the race, marking his third start of the season.

Ryan Truex drives the No. 24 Toyota GR Supra for Sam Hunt Racing in the Xfinity Series. He is also a reserve driver for Joe Gibbs Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series, which allowed him to substitute for Denny Hamlin during the Viva Mexico 250 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City, last month. Hamlin did not participate in the race due to the birth of his third child.

Following Saturday’s event, monstermile (Dover Motor Speedway on Instagram) posted a picture of the older Truex at the Delaware-based racetrack. They captioned the post, saying,

“Big bro in the house! 🤘”
Ryan Truex finished the 200-lap race in P18, picking up 19 points on the way as the former Cup Series champion watched. JR Motorsports driver Connor Zilisch won the race, making it his second consecutive triumph (after last week’s victory at Sonoma over Shane van Gisbergen). Rounding up the top five spots were Aric Almirola, Brandon Jones, Justin Allgaier, and Jesse Love.

Martin Truex Jr. retired before the 2025 season kicked off in February. However, he returned for a one-off appearance in this year’s running of the annual Daytona 500. Driving the No. 56 entry (the same number his late father drove back in the day) for Tricon Garage, the veteran racer delivered a P38 finish.

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron won the crown jewel race, earning his playoff ticket at the same time.

“He’s just pretty much been hanging out and fishing”- Ryan Truex provides an update on Martin Truex Jr.’s future racing plans

Ryan Truex Jr. was interviewed by Frontstretch’s Andrew Stoddard a few hours ago at Dover Motor Speedway. He was getting ready for his Dover outing at the time.

Stoddard was curious about Ryan Truex's brother, Martin Truex Jr.’s future racing plans. According to what the Xfinity Series part-timer told him, Truex Jr. seems to be enjoying his life away from the din and bustle of racing.

“I don’t know what his racing plans are,” Ryan Truex said (00:57 onwards). “He’s just pretty much been hanging out and fishing. So, I think he’s enjoying that and enjoying not having a schedule and having his weekends off.”
youtube-cover

Throughout his long and illustrious career, Martin Truex Jr. made 694 starts in which he amassed 34 wins, 291 top-10s, and 25 poles. He also owns two back-to-back championship titles (2004, 2005), 13 wins, 62 top-10s, and 10 poles in the Xfinity Series and one win and a top-10 in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
