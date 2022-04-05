"We just tried to gamble on beating the 24" - Martin Truex Jr. reveals where he 'screwed up' during the Toyota Owners 400

Martin Truex Jr. was looking for his fourth win in six races at the 0.75-mile D-shaped oval, but instead, Denny Hamlin emerged victorious for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Denny Hamlin closed a large gap between William Byron and teammate Martin Truex Jr., passing Truex Jr. on the outside, and Byron shortly after.

Byron and Truex Jr. tried a similar strategy, racing over 90 laps on the same tires. On the other hand, Hamlin and Kevin Harvick, along with the majority of the field, pitted with just under 50 laps to go.

Speaking after the race, Martin Truex Jr. stated that it was frustrating to lose even with his unique strategies. He also highlighted that:

“At the end there, I think we just tried to gamble on beating the 24 (William Bryon) and then he ended up doing our strategy and we both screwed up. Heads up the other way, I think we had the best car, but it doesn’t matter. Overall, just really proud of our guys and big step in the right direction for Phoenix.”

On Twitter, fans enjoyed the various strategies employed during the last lap. One fan stated that:

"I quite enjoyed that final stage and seeing the different strategies get the chance to fully play out.We don’t always get that in NASCAR and it’s a bonus when it makes it a great show too"

Parker Kligerman @pkligerman I quite enjoyed that final stage and seeing the different strategies get the chance to fully play out.



We don’t always get that in NASCAR and it’s a bonus when it makes it a great show too I quite enjoyed that final stage and seeing the different strategies get the chance to fully play out. We don’t always get that in NASCAR and it’s a bonus when it makes it a great show too

Martin Truex Jr.'s performance during the Toyota Owners 400

Martin Truex Jr. won Stage Two and appeared to be one of the best drivers in the field, leading 80 laps on Sunday.

According to NASCAR's loop-data figures, the No. 19 driver's team had the best average running position of 3.88. Byron's attempt to complete the remaining 89 laps without pitting caught the No. 19 driver by surprise.

Byron refused to pit from his large lead as the pack came in with just over 50 laps to go. Truex Jr. kept going as well, but Hamlin finally passed both of them for his first top ten finish of the season. He also ended a run of 12 consecutive under-30 race wins.

On Twitter, Jeff Gluck noted how Truex Jr. was caught off guard by Byron's strategy.

Jeff Gluck @jeff_gluck Even Truex team seems caught off guard by Byron's strategy...they thought he was going to pit again and just now told Truex that Byron is going to go to the end and has a three-second lead. Even Truex team seems caught off guard by Byron's strategy...they thought he was going to pit again and just now told Truex that Byron is going to go to the end and has a three-second lead.

It was a big win for Joe Gibbs Racing, who appeared to be more competitive in this race, which was held at a track where they have historically performed well. Next week, NASCAR returns to Martinsville for more short-track racing, where Joe Gibbs' Toyota's and Hendrick Motorsports' Chevrolets have excelled.

Edited by Adam Dickson