"Your hands are so tied" - Martin Truex Jr. reviews his race at COTA

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. grabbed his third top-ten finish of the season last weekend at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

The 2017 Cup Series Champion entered with high hopes of becoming NASCAR’s second road course winner at the Circuit of the Americas.

The recently concluded race was the first Cup Series road course race of the 2022 season. It also marked the second road course race at COTA since its inaugural race in 2021.

Though Truex Jr. had hopes of winning the race, he was still worried, since according to him, the practice session was too short.

While reflecting on his performance at COTA, Truex admitted the race was a tough battle and they fought until the last minute. During the post-race interview, Truex Jr. stated:

“It was just a battle. We could never get the car where we needed it. I was definitely worried after practice – I was not feeling too good. Your hands are so tied to these things with these short practices. We just battled all day and fought on and got a decent finish but no stage points, so just a so-so day for this Bass Pro Shops Toyota team.”

Martin Truex Jr. drove his Toyota Camry TRD No. 19 for Joe Gibbs to seventh place, though he felt it was not where he wanted to be.

The race went to overtime, featuring an extra lap. Martin Truex Jr. never led a single lap, but he was sitting in the top ten on the final lap. He posted his finish on Facebook.

Martin Truex Jr. admitted he races for fun and loves working with his team

The No. 19 driver has not yet secured any wins this season. Ahead of the 2022 season, the 41-year veteran stated that the inauguration of the Next Gen car will determine his future in racing.

While speaking to RacinBoys last year, Martin Truex Jr. admitted he races for fun and loves working with his team. He then added that if the Next Gen car is not going to be as fun as he expected, he will not stay too long before hanging his boots.

However, with six races complete, the veteran driver has not yet made an actual decision. He has admitted that a decision will be made soon, but, judging from his on-track performance, he has plenty left in the tank.

