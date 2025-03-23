Martin Truex Jr.’s JGR replacement erases all doubts with a clear verdict on Josh Berry’s skills: “There was never a question”

NASCAR Josh Berry made headlines with a breakthrough victory in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Following his landmark win, Joe Gibbs Racing’s Chase Briscoe shared his thoughts on Berry’s talent and performance as a driver.

Berry drives the #21 Ford for Wood Brothers Racing, competing full-time in the Cup Series. The 34-year-old Tennessee native made his NASCAR debut in the 2014 U.S. Cellular 250 at Iowa Speedway. Since then, he has climbed the NASCAR ranks and is now in his second full-time Cup Series season.

Former Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. retired from full-time racing in the Cup Series after the end of the 2024 season. His replacement and Berry's former Stewart Haas Racing teammate Chase Briscoe recently expressed his confidence in The #21 driver's ability to be a Cup race winner this season. (via NASCAR)

"Josh was gonna win a race. Like, there was never a question,” Briscoe said. “Even in the 4 car last year, there was weeks where he was up in the mix and it just never ended up playing out where he was able to win the race. Josh is a great race car driver, the 21 car’s a great car too." said Briscoe

"I would say it surprised me how early in the season they were able to win. But I definitely felt like Josh was going to be one of those guys that feel like was kind of similar to me in the 14 where if you won a race, it’s kind of surprising but they are in the mix every now and then." he added

Meanwhile, Berry has carried forward his momentum from Las Vegas to Homestead-Miami and finished the qualifying session in P2, only behind HMS driver Alex Bowman. Furthermore, the WBR driver is joined by his former SHR teammates Noah Gragson and Chase Briscoe in the second row, occupying P3 and P4 respectively.

Josh Berry reveals to Dale Jr. the rhetorical message he received from Chase Briscoe following LVMS's triumph

Josh Berry recently opened up about his response to a rhetorical question posed by Chase Briscoe during an appearance on the Dale Jr. Download podcast with NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. Berry revealed the conversation following his 'badass' victory in the Pennzoil 400.

"Chase Briscoe texted me and he was like 'Man winning a Cup race is badass isn't it?" And I'm like 'It really is you know, we stay busy going through all you the different interviews and doing all that stuff," Josh Berry said [23:54 onwards].

After his impressive qualifying run, can the #21 driver bring two back-to-back victories in a row? Tune in to OX Sports1, Motor Racing Network, and SiriusXM at 3:00 PM on Sunday to find out.

