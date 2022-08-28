"There will be a lot of crashes," predicts Martin Truex Jr. for NASCAR Daytona race

Martin Truex Jr. found himself outside the NASCAR Cup Series playoff picture, 25 points behind Ryan Blaney, before packing up to head to Daytona International Speedway for Saturday night's regular-season finale. He will drive his #19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Martin Truex Jr. won two stages of the Daytona 500 in February before finishing 13th overall. Now, Truex Jr. and the #19 Joe Gibbs Racing team know their game plan and are confident in their Toyota Camry after a strong performance in the season-opening Daytona 500.

During a media interaction before the race at Daytona International Speedway, Truex Jr. was asked how he felt the race would pan out. Answering the question, he said:

“You never know what to expect here, but you know it’s going to be wild and crazy and there will be a lot of crashes. Rain in the area. Who knows when it could end. Does it even go the full distance? Weather tomorrow looks about like today. So you know, they brought the last regular season race here for a reason.”

He added:

“Drama and craziness and that’s what we’re going to see. So that’s why you know, for me, I’m just like, we’re just going to go out there and race and try to put our best race out there and hope that we can get it done, but I don’t have feelings either way, right now, whether we’re going to make it or we’re not.”

In his closing remarks on the issue, Truex Jr. said he would race to see how it all unfolds. Predicting that many things are going to happen, he said he will see what happens and take it from there.

Martin Truex Jr.'s performance in 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season

As the NASCAR Cup Series regular season ends, Martin Truex Jr. is ranked at 17th position with 724 points in the standings, where he is behind with 168 points. Truex Jr. has not touched the victory line this whole season, where he hopes to win at Daytona International Speedway.

Although he is yet to win a race, he has won one pole at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. He has 3 top five and 11 top 10 finishes and has also led 455 laps this season. Truex Jr. has not yet secured a position in the playoffs this season and hopes he will win the Daytona race.

