"I don’t like to waste words" - Martin Truex Jr. speaks up on why he is a one-word guy

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. can be described as a smooth racer with the ability to dominate a race without being aggressive. For over a decade, he has stood out as one of the drivers with a clean racing record who won’t wreck another driver for a win.

Besides his calmness on the tracks, Martin Truex Jr. is also a direct-to-the-point guy. According to his close associates, he doesn't talk much and his text replies are usually very short. In a recent interview, he was asked why he was a one-word guy, where he replied, saying:

“I don’t know. It is what it is. I answer the question directly and I don’t add a bunch of words that are nonsense. I guess I don’t like to waste words, how’s that?”

One thing that is more admirable about the 42-year-old is that while other drivers declare they can do anything to clinch the win, Truex Jr., on the other hand, knows there are boundaries that he can’t cross to get the checkered flag.

When it comes to wrecking someone to collect a win, that’s where he draws the line. According to him, he takes clean second place rather than a controversial win. Coming from a lineage of racers, he believes in clean racing, though sometimes other drivers take advantage of him since they know he won’t retaliate.

Martin Truex Jr. has a heart for helping the community

Despite being cool and composed, Martin Truex Jr. still outperforms the most aggressive drivers. He bagged four well-earned wins and three poles during last year's season. He hasn’t won any race this season, but his performances have been stunning, standing in the top 10 of NASCAR drivers’ point standings with a possible entry to the playoffs.

Off track, the JGR driver is a down-to-earth community person who has extended his generous hand to the community through his foundation, Martin Truex Jr. Foundation. The foundation was launched in 2007 by the driver and his longtime girlfriend and partner, Sherry Pollex.

15 years ago, Martin and Sherry had a dream to give back. The impact made in those 15 years is more than we could ever compile into a social media post. This month we're challenging all of our followers to donate $15 in honor of our 15 year anniversary

The two have been doing a great job of helping kids with pediatric cancer; through the foundation, they have managed to raise awareness as well as finances to help cancer initiatives. The foundation has different phases, including Catwalk for a Cause which has raised over $4 million for cancer initiatives. Karting for Cancer is another phase that has raised over $100,000 in the last four years.

