Martin Truex Jr. spills the beans on brother Ryan Truex’s NASCAR 2024 future 

Martin Truex Jr. announced that he will postpone his retirement and continue to race with Joe Gibbs Racing for the 2024 season. Not only that, he even shared some insight about his brother, Ryan Truex.

Truex Jr. also stated that his younger brother will race in 2024, at least on a part-time basis, and that he would drive for JGR in the Xfinity Series. Ryan had switched teams several times before 2022 when he returned to the Toyota family.

"Yeah, we’ve got races for Ryan again next year, hopefully more. We are looking for sponsorship to do a full year, if possible. That is on the table," he said during the press interview at Michigan Speedway on Saturday.

He continued:

"He will be running part-time, but obviously it would be great if we could get him a full-time deal, so any out there looking for a good driver? He does a good job on social media too.”

In 2022 and 2023, Ryan made six Xfinity Series appearances for Joe Gibbs Racing. He won his first NASCAR race earlier this season at Dover Motor Speedway in commanding style, leading 124 of the 200 laps. The younger Truex has three top-five results in six Xfinity races this season.

Martin Truex Jr. postpones his retirement

Martin Truex Jr.

On Saturday, Martin Truex Jr. made his decision to continue competing in NASCAR's Cup series for at least another year.

Joe Gibbs Racing will retain Truex Jr. for another year but the 43-year-old has stressed that his decision to race will be on a year-to-year basis. When asked about what made him decide to continue to race, he said it was the 'right' thing to do.

“The more I thought about it, the more I was like, ‘Don’t be stupid. Go race another year and see how it goes," he said during the press interview at Michigan International Speedway.

He added:

“It didn’t feel right to not come back and keep doing what we are doing. (I’m) excited to get that out of the way and continue to work on this year and excited for next year as well.”

Truex Jr. is leading his fellow Joe Gibbs teammate with only four more races to go until playoffs. This year alone, he has competed in 22 races and added three victories in addition to one pole, eight top-five, and 12 top-10 results. With 31 victories, he is presently tied with Joey Logano for 28th place in the all-time list.