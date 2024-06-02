Martin Truex Jr. undecided on NASCAR future with JGR amid retirement rumors

Ahead of the Enjoy Illinois 300, Martin Truex Jr. is still contemplating his decision to compete in the Cup Series post-2024 season. Truex Jr. has been considering retirement for the last three years.

2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion Truex Jr.'s decision to part ways with Joe Gibbs Racing is up in the air. #19 driver has been opting one-year extension with JGR since 2022.

In 2022, Truex Jr finished 17th in the final standings with only four top-five finishes, and not a single race higher than P4. But he opted to return for the 2023 season, where he secured three victories and a regular season championship. The 43-year-old then opted to return for the 2024 season with another one-year contract.

Trending

In a recent interview, Bob Pockrass asked Martin Truex Jr. if he would come back next year to continue his stint for Joe Gibbs Racing.

"Do you bring update yet on next year?" Pockrass asked.

"No," replied Truex Jr.

The former two-time Xfinity Series champion seemed undecided on his Cup Series future.

"Okay, no decision yet?" Pockrass followed up to the response from Truex Jr.

"No," Truex Jr said again.

Expand Tweet

The #19 Toyota driver also talked about his qualification run for the race at the World Wide Technology Raceway where he would start at P19 on the grid. In the same interview, Bob Pockrass asked Truex Jr about the qualifying attempt.

"What was off today?" Pockrass asked.

To this, the New Jersey native replied:

"Just really tight. Yeah, I'm not sure. Really, really tight. So just missed it."

Currently, the #19 Truex Jr. sits at second spot in the overall Cup Series standings, behind four points the table leader Denny Hamlin, his JGR teammate. Truex Jr. so far has four top-fives and seven top-ten finishes after 14 starts this 2024 season.

Martin Truex Jr. reacts to retiring before a Daytona 500 win

Martin Truex Jr. made his debut for Joe Gibbs Racing in 2019 and finished second in the final standings for the second year in a row. In his 669 appearances, Truex Jr has a total of 34 career Cup Series wins, none of which was at the Daytona 500.

Ahead of the 2024 Dayton 500 race at Daytona International Speedway, an interviewer asked Martin Truex Jr. (via Frontstretch):

"Dayton 500ers...is the biggest box you(Martin Truex Jr.) haven't checked off yet. Would you be at peace if that was something you weren't able to do?"

To this, #19 Camry replied:

"Just really tight. Yeah, I'm not sure. Really, really tight. So just missed it."

Currently, NASCAR heads toward the 15th race of the season at Gateway Motorsports Park on Sunday (June 2) at 3:30 pm E.T.