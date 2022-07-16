"I would miss the Mondays being pissed off" - Martin Truex Jr. on why he wants to continue in NASCAR Cup Series for many more years

The 2017 Cup Series Champion, Martin Truex Jr., has established his name as a distinguished cup driver for the past 19 years that he has been behind the wheel. Before securing the Cup championship in 2017, he had clinched two championships in the Xfinity Series.

At the age of 42 years, his name has been hitting the headlines more frequently due to unanswered questions about his future. Earlier last month, Truex Jr. admitted that he was still unsure of his future at Joe Gibbs Racing in 2023, but understood a decision had to be made by the end of the day. Racing being his passion, he claimed that making the decision was very hard, and he didn’t want to make half-decisions.

After a short period of confusion on his future, it seems the 42-year-old won’t be leaving the race cars any time soon. In a recent interview, Truex Jr. cited some things driving him to get back on track in 2023.

Speaking to the media, he said:

“In NASCAR, the drivers get all the headlines. The drivers are winning, the drivers are losing. But it takes so much more than that. And I really, really enjoy that part of it. That is the one thing: I would just miss the guys, I would miss working with them. I would miss the Mondays being pissed off, like, “How are we going to get better? What are we doing? How are we going to get there?” And then when you do get there, the satisfaction of that is the best part of the sport and the thing that’s kept me around. That really got me into it in the first place and now it’s kept me around for this many years.”

Earlier, Martin Truex Jr. confirmed his return to #19 during the Nashville race with a short statement, saying:

“I’m back in the 19 next year”

The calm driver is a racing enthusiast; according to him, the behind-the-scenes part and the teamwork with his crew have been more interesting in his career. With all this on the table, Truex Jr. isn’t ready to let go. At the moment, he is among the oldest active drivers performing pretty well in most races.

Martin Truex Jr. has high chances of getting into the 2022 playoffs

With 604 career starts, the New Jersey native has scored 31 wins. He, however, hasn’t been lucky enough to grab any wins this season. Even though he hasn’t been able to secure a win, Martin Truex Jr.’s chances of getting to the 2022 playoffs are high. Only 13 drivers have managed to book their slot in the playoffs with a win this season.

Since the playoffs only accommodate 16 slots, the three remaining slots will be squeezed by the non-winner with the most points. Martin Truex Jr. is among the winless drivers with the most points, scoring 566 points and standing second in the playoffs points cutline. Currently, he is looking forward to turning his season around and at least securing one win before the end of the season.

