"I’m going to do what I feel like is the best" - Martin Truex Jr. on whether he will push teammate Ryan Blaney to a win at NASCAR Daytona race

Since his 2017 championship run, Martin Truex Jr. has been a fixture in NASCAR's playoffs, making four final-four appearances in the last six seasons. Now, at Daytona, the unexpected is to be expected of him, especially with a post-season run on the line.

With Kurt Busch out of the picture in the playoff lineup, Truex Jr. and Ryan Blaney have a chance to make it to the cutoffs this season. With Blaney 25 points ahead of Truex Jr., he has more chances of entering the playoffs and grabbing the last transfer spot.

NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC #NASCAR ... Saturday's Daytona Cup race could feature some unique pairings, including the possibility of Martin Truex Jr. and Ryan Blaney working together to make the playoffs. nascar.nbcsports.com/2022/08/26/day… #NASCAR ... Saturday's Daytona Cup race could feature some unique pairings, including the possibility of Martin Truex Jr. and Ryan Blaney working together to make the playoffs. nascar.nbcsports.com/2022/08/26/day…

Truex Jr., however, could make the playoffs by pushing Blaney to the finish line. He would make the playoffs if Blaney won because no one is close enough in points to take his place. Speaking to the media before the race at Daytona International Speedway, Truex Jr said:

“If he (Ryan Blaney) ended up in front of me at the end, and I wouldn’t have a problem pushing him. I’m not going to push a guy that hasn’t won yet. So I mean, yeah, obviously, I’m going to do what I feel like is the best opportunity for me to win or be in position to win so that would probably be the best scenario. Push Blaney into the lead and pass him coming to the checkers.”

Ryan Blaney has a better chance of making the post-season grouping with Martin Truex Jr. taking over the final playoff spot. Meanwhile, Bubba Wallace Jr., who needs a win to make the playoffs, will be assisted by an inexperienced teammate in Kurt Busch's absence.

Kurt Busch’s withdrawal from the playoffs moves Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. one position higher

The announcement on Thursday that Kurt Busch would miss the start of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs changed the course of Martin Truex Jr.’s season. Busch's decision to forego his playoff waiver has a knock-on effect that could change Saturday's Cup regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Denny Hamlin reiterated it was Kurt Busch’s decision to withdraw from the playoffs and said the possible benefit to JGR’s Martin Truex Jr. (a fellow Toyota) was not part of the decision. Denny Hamlin reiterated it was Kurt Busch’s decision to withdraw from the playoffs and said the possible benefit to JGR’s Martin Truex Jr. (a fellow Toyota) was not part of the decision. https://t.co/SoTtI12luD

Meanwhile, Martin Truex Jr. said Kurt Busch will be missed in the playoffs. He then wished Busch all the best for a speedy recovery and said:

“We’re all thinking about Kurt (Busch) and wishing him the best and hopefully, he gets better and he can come back and do what he loves to do. He’s been a good teammate this year. First time I’ve worked with him and you know, Toyota that’s been fun. So wish him the best.”

Speaking about his thoughts on the possibility of racing into the playoffs, Truex Jr. expressed confidence in advancing to the playoffs and heading to Darlington. He also mentioned that he had a strong run there earlier this year, though he got into some trouble. He, however, feels he has a good shot at going to Darlington and running well.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anurag C