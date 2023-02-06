Martin Truex Jr. wins Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, Kyle Busch finishes third

Coming off the back of a slow year in terms of on-track performances, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. managed to kick off the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season on a high in Los Angeles last Sunday. The Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum marked the start of the 2023 season of stock car racing, with the exhibition-style race making its comeback after debuting last year.

The 150-lap-long event saw the #19 Bass Pro Shop’s Toyota Camry TRD driver take the lead in the final 25 laps of the race, with the visit to Victory Lane marking Truex Jr.'s first appearance in the non-points event. Richard Childress Racing had a good day out on the quarter-mile-long temporary track as Austin Dillon and Kyle Busch rounded off the top-3 drivers due for a medal ceremony, the first in NASCAR history, post-race.

Over the course of 150 laps and 16 caution flags being waved, Martin Truex Jr. pinned his and the #19 team's success to being at the right moment at the right time, while making the most of his opportunities on the track. Once Truex Jr. nudged Ryan Preece for the lead, he did not let go until the checkered flag waved.

Kyle Busch's first experience behind the wheel of one of Richard Childress's cars turned out to be a success as well, with the Las Vegas, Nevada native fighting through the field to finish in P3 after a spin earlier in the race. Both Martin Truex Jr., who was contemplating retirement last year, as well as Busch, who was uncertain of his future in the sport, will be looking to carry this momentum through to the 65th run of the Daytona 500 later this month.

Martin Truex Jr. elaborates on his feelings after winning the Busch Light Clash

The driver of the #19 Bass Pro Shop's Toyota Camry TRD for Joe Gibbs Racing, Martin Truex Jr., was visibly elated as he got out of his car and got ready to address FOX Sports' Jamie Little after the final lap of the Busch Light Clash. The top step of the newly introduced podium for the event marked Truex Jr.'s first victory in the exhibition-style race, as he elaborated on his feelings, and said:

"You know, just a really good racecar, the guys did a great job. Last year was a pretty rough season for us, with no wins, and to come out here and kick it off this way, just really proud of all these guys."

Watch Martin Truex Jr. carry this momentum into the start of the 2023 NASCAR points season with the 65th Daytona 500 on February 19th, 2023.

