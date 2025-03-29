Martinsville Speedway to honor 75 years of Wood Brothers Racing in ‘special photographic display’

The NASCAR Cup Series will head to Martinsville Speedway this week, and the short track will honor its longest-running team, Wood Brothers Racing’s 75th anniversary. The 0.526-mile speedway will feature a special photo display inside the track’s pedestrian tunnel. The photos will highlight the team’s long and successful history in NASCAR.

Wood Brothers Racing (WRB) was founded in 1950 in Stuart, Virginia. The team has a deep connection to Martinsville as Glen Wood, one of the team’s founders, made his first NASCAR Cup Series start there. Glen won four races over 11 years in the series. The track is also just 30 miles from the team’s headquarters in Virginia.

AutoWeek's Deb Williams shared a post about the same on X and wrote:

"[Martinsville Speedway] is honoring the [Wood Brothers Racing] 75 years in racing with photos on both walls of the track’s pedestrian tunnel. It’s a really special photographic display."

WBR won its 101st win in the Cup Series when Josh Berry, driving the No. 21 Ford, registered his first career win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Berry replaced Harrison Burton, who claimed the 100th win for Wood Brothers Racing last season at Daytona International Speedway in August.

"We want to give back as best we can" - Wood Brothers Racing president and founder on 75th anniversary in NASCAR's

Wood Brothers Racing was founded by five brothers from Southwest Virginia who grew up working on their father’s farm. They built a race team and bought their first car for $50. With the No. 21 car, they became one of NASCAR’s most successful teams.

Legendary drivers like David Pearson, Cale Yarborough, Dan Gurney, and A.J. Foyt brought them major success. While the first half of their history was full of wins, the second half has been about survival through tough times.

President and former driver Jon Wood spoke about the team's 75th anniversary and said:

"Ninety percent of of the NASCAR industry considers the (Coca-Cola) 600 their first home weekend, and it will be our second. The way all this has come together is, I mean, you couldn't have planned it any better, and you certainly wouldn’t have predicted it." (via The Charlotte Observer).

"Everything that's happened, not just Josh (Berry), but the way that the sport has embraced our history, and they want to support that and highlight that. Its been a really, really neat thing to have happen, and we want to give back as best we can," he added.

The team will also open a Hall of Fame exhibit at its museum in Stuart on May 22. The exhibit will feature five legendary race cars, trophies, and other memorabilia, including T-shirts worn by its drivers over the years.

