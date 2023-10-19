Mason Maggio returns to NASCAR Truck Series with AM Racing at Homestead-Miami

AM Racing has confirmed that Mason Maggio will return to the NASCAR Truck Series to drive the team's No.22 Ford F-150 Homestead-Miami. The penultimate race of the 2023 season will mark Mason Maggio's sixth NASCAR Truck Series start of the year and third for AM Racing.

Mason Maggio will compete in the truck series for the second time in his developing career in NASCAR. Maggio finished 32nd in the race for Reaume Brothers Racing in October after starting in 34th position.

“I am excited to be back with AM Racing in the No. 22 truck at one of my home tracks this weekend. I’ve really enjoyed my time working with the AM Racing and feel like we’ve been able to put together some solid runs, and I believe we’ll be able to carry that momentum into Homestead,” Maggio said. (via jayski.com)

Maggio is confident that his previous run at Homestead-Miami will act as a foundation for the upcoming double-header on October 21st and will benefit his upcoming race.

“The experience I gained from running the Reaume Brothers Racing’s truck there last year was extremely valuable, and I know we’ll put together another solid run and come home with a good finish," he said.

Maggio is expected to have a lot of support from the fans this weekend at Homestead-Miami. With such support, he will also have a sizeable partnerships' lineup, including the backing of ACE Hardware Hobe Sound, the season's 22nd Truck Series race's lead marketing partner.

Who is Mason Maggio? Exploring the NASCAR driver

NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250

Mason Maggio is a professional NASCAR driver. He drives part-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and drives the No.66 Ford Mustang/Toyota Supra for MBM Motorsport.

He also drives part-time for Young's Motorsport. He drives the team's No.22 Chevrolet and No.33 Ford F-150 for Reaume Brothers Racing.

ARCA Menards Series | 2022

In 2022, Maggio tested ahead of the season in an ARCA car for Jankowiak Motorsports at the Daytona International Speedway.

NASCAR ruck Series | 2022

Reaume Brothers Racing announced on May 30th, 2022 that Maggio will be making his NASCAR Truck Series debut with the team and will pilot the team's No.33 truck at World Wide Technology Raceway, starting 33rd and finishing 27th.

Maggio made his second start in the series with Peck Motorsports by driving their No.96 truck at Richmond Raceway.

NASCAR Xfinity Series | 2023

In January, Maggio tested for the MBM Motorsports for the Xfinity Series at Charlotte Speedway. Then the following month, MBM announced that Maggio would be making his second Xfinity start with the team at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.