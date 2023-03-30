Mason Maggio will return to MBM Motorsports at Richmond Raceway for his second shot at NASCAR Xfinity debut. Taking a fresh entry is not an easy undertaking for racers, even those who have won in prior racing series. Thankfully for MBM Motorsports, Maggio has already driven some Xfinity Series laps.

Maggio, the driver of the #66 HMY Yacht Sales Ford Mustang, made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut in the Alsco Uniforms 300, according to MBM Motorsports. Maggio tried to qualify for the No. 66 in Las Vegas but fell one spot short of the performance.

In 2022, Mason Maggio made his National Series debut

Mason Maggio competed on a number of tracks and in several series during the 2022 season. For example, in the Carolina Pro Late Model Series Championship, he finished second to Josh Lowder after winning three of the 11 races.

The 18-year-old also raced in the national NASCAR series for the first time. He competed in the Craftsman Truck Series for four races with Reaume Brothers Racing, driving both a Chevrolet Silverado and a Toyota Tundra.

He made his World Wide Technology debut in the No. 33 Chevrolet. He started at 33rd and finished 27th. He later returned to compete in a Toyota at Richmond Raceway, Kansas Speedway, and Homestead-Miami Speedway.

In any of his four appearances with Reaume Brothers Racing, he failed to place in the top 20. This is despite the fact that he crossed the finish line of each race and watched the checkered flag waving.

NASCAR Xfinity: Kevin Harvick is fully focused in Richmond

It's difficult to talk about Richmond without mentioning Joe Gibbs Racing's amazing grasp on the track, both physically and metaphorically. The organization leads all teams with 18 victories on the 0.75-mile track. He has won nine of the past 14 races, with a driver leading the most laps in eight of the last 14. The race might kick-start their season as the next team in line for their first victory of the 2023 season.

Kevin Harvick has been a strong factor in a few races this season despite failing to reach Victory Lane. He slipped down the points standings following a difficult race at the Circuit of The Americas. Racing Insights now forecasts that the Stewart-Haas Racing driver will get back on track and into the winner's circle at Richmond Raceway on Sunday.

The NASCAR veteran has won four races at the Virginia short track, extending a 65-race winless drought last season with an emotional victory. Harvick has finished ninth or better in three straight races at Richmond, as well as 13 of his past 16 outings. It is certainly a remarkable run of success at such a demanding short circuit.

Yet, given the success of past drivers here, there will be plenty of competition on Sunday.

Poll : 0 votes