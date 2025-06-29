Massive Atlanta carnage involves Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Ross Chastain, Daniel Suarez, Joey Logano, and at least 11 more NASCAR drivers

A massive crash involving Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin occurred during the Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway. The incident involved several other drivers, including Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson, Trackhouse Racing's Ross Chastain, and Daniel Suarez, bringing the total number of drivers involved to over 20.

Team Penske driver Joey Logano secured the pole position at the 260-lap race, with the top eight spots taken by Fords. Notably, the rain prompted a caution 37 laps into the race, but Logano maintained his lead. Following the rain, a crash occurred during stage one of the race involving Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, Austin Dillon, and Bubba Wallace on lap 58.

Team Penske driver Austin Cindric won stage one of the 400-mile race, followed by Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano. However, Hamlin was not among the top ten drivers. Moving to stage two, on lap 69, a massive crash happened involving half of the drivers on the grid.

Trending

The #11 Toyota Camry XSE driver got off-kilter off the bumper of Legacy Motor Club driver John Hunter Nemechek, resulting in the Joe Gibbs Racing driver and Ross Chastain spinning on the track, collecting multiple cars.

Expand Tweet

NASCAR journalist Dustin Long shared the list of the drivers involved in the crash. Here's the list:

Denny Hamlin Brad Keselowski Josh Berry Austin Cindric Ryan Preece Kyle Larson BJ McLeod Joey Logano Chase Briscoe Daniel Suarez Austin Dillon William Byron Carson Hocevar Noah Gragson Ross Chastain Corey LaJoie

Expand Tweet

NASCAR officially announced that Corey LaJoie, Hendrick Motorsports ace William Byron, and the defending champion Joey Logano were done for the day. Additionally, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin, Trackhouse Racing's Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez, and Team Penske driver Austin Cindric were among the DNF drivers.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin's run in the 2025 season so far

NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin had a decent start in the 2025 season with a sixth-place finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway after a P24 finish at the Daytona 500. Since then, Hamlin struggled in a few races before getting back to his pace.

The JGR driver secured back-to-back wins at Martinsville Speedway and Darlington Speedway. He then finished the Bristol Motor Speedway race as a runner-up and secured his third win at Michigan International Speedway. Also, the #11 Toyota Camry XSE driver finished second at the Pocono Raceway last week.

Hamlin ranks third in the Cup Series points table before the Quaker State 400 race results. He has secured 545 points, nine top-ten finishes, and eight top-five finishes in 16 starts so far this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.