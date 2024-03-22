Matt DiBenedetto to drive for Viking Motorsports during the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season

Matt DiBenedetto has joined Viking Motorsports for the 2024 edition of the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The 32-year-old, formerly with Wood Brothers Racing, will pilot the No. 38 car for at least five oval races this season.

Matt DiBenedetto confirmed on social media that his debut for Viking Motorsports will take place at Richmond Raceway on March 30, saying:

"I’m going Xfinity Series racing! Thank you Viking Motorsports for the opportunity and I look forward to kicking it off at Richmond 💪🏻"

DiBenedetto's schedule comprises five races: Richmond Raceway, Martinsville Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, and Dover Motor Speedway.

Matt DiBenedetto has had a long racing career. In the NASCAR Cup Series, he contested 248 races over seven years, with a best finish of 13th in 2020. His NASCAR Xfinity Series tenure spanned 69 races, achieving two top-ten finishes.

In the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, DiBenedetto competed in 43 races over 2 years, achieving a career-best 10th-placed finish in 2023. He secured his first and only win in the Truck Series at the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 250 at Talladega.

In the ARCA Menards Series, he raced in 2 events with 1 top-10 finish. Additionally, in the ARCA Menards Series East, DiBenedetto participated in 20 races over 3 years, clinching 3 wins, 14 top-10 finishes, and 4 pole positions.

Matt DiBenedetto's Excitement Reverberates with Frontstretch

In an exclusive interview with Frontstretch, NASCAR driver Matt DiBenedetto shared his exhilaration regarding his upcoming race at Richmond. After a challenging start to 2024 without a ride, DiBenedetto expressed gratitude for his opportunity with Viking and the No. 38 team.

Emphasizing his commitment to the sport, he highlighted his instant connection with team owner Don and his eagerness to contribute to the team's growth.

Matt DiBenedetto, speaking through Frontstretch, reflected on his journey, stating:

“After starting 2024 with no ride, it has been an interesting test of faith,” DiBenedetto told Frontstretch. “Although I have some business and things outside of racing, it doesn’t fill the void of racing in NASCAR. This opportunity with Viking and the No. 38 team not only excited the heck out of me for the sake of getting back behind the wheel, but also because I can sense the passion and commitment to the sport from Don and the whole group."

He further added:

“I’m an all-in kind of guy, so I instantly clicked with Don and the team, and I look forward to helping build the team and relationship for the future.”

Richmond will be DiBenedetto's inaugural NASCAR race of 2024, following a season start spent on the sidelines without a ride. Additionally, this event will signify his return to the Xfinity Series for the first time since 2019.