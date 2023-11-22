Matt DiBenedetto elaborates on "building the next 5-10 years" of his career in heartfelt Instagram post 

Matt DiBenedetto shed light on his future plans as a NASCAR driver via a recent Instagram post.

DiBenedetto, 32, has been without a team since September. The former Wood Brothers Racing driver joined Rackley WAR in 2022.

Having experience in over 250 Cup Series races, DiBenedetto's first season back in Truck Series was challenging. However, with a win in Talladega, the California-native became the first driver to secure a NASCAR victory for Rackley WAR.

A premature elimination from the first round of playoffs in 2023 saw him being released from the team days before this season's Truck Series race at the Talladega Superspeedway. This came after it was officially announced that the two parties will be parting ways at the end of the season.

With him being out of racing action for the remainder of the 2023 season, speculations were rife about Matt DiBenedetto's racing future. However, in a bid to clear the confusion, DiBenedetto recently took to Instagram to reveal his future plans.

Assuring his followers that retirement was not on the cards for him, he said:

“Full transparency, just an update of everything going on: Everything is good. Everything is good in my world. No, I’m not retiring. You’re not getting rid of me that easy. Racing runs through my blood. I love driving in circles for a living. I love NASCAR. I’m not going anywhere."

Addressing the questions about the delay in announcing his plans, DiBenedetto said:

“What are we doing and what’s taking so long. Well, working like crazy. This sport is crazy, not in a bad way, but in a good way. We’re building the partnerships behind me, working on all that and putting it together."

“Really, we’re looking at building the next 5-10 years of my career. I’m only 32, I’m not that old. … I stood in driver intros with some of those kids in the Truck Series, gosh, I felt old," he added.

Matt DiBenedetto committed towards a long-term plan for his racing career

Despite the challenges, DiBenedetto remains optimistic about his future. Addressing his long-term future in NASCAR, the 32-year-old said:

“But we’re looking at how to build the next 10 years of my career, putting together the partnerships and all that, and it takes money to go race and we’re working out the details for next year. There’s a couple of opportunities that are out there but just building it a step at a time. So, that’s it.”

Matt DiBenedetto concluded by stating:

“You guys aren’t getting rid of me. No, I don’t have anything nailed down. I don’t have anything locked down and I know it’s late in the game (but) everything is good.”