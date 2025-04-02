Matt DiBenedetto gets candid with Harrison Burton over sharing Jeff Burton's scheme at Darlington

Matt DiBenedetto and Harrison Burton, the Xfinity Series drivers, are sharing the scheme inspired by the same driver, Jeff Burton, for the upcoming Darlington throwback weekend. Ahead of the race weekend, Matt DiBenedetto told Harrison that he has been a fan of the latter's father, Jeff Burton, since before the younger Burton was born.

For the 2025 Darlington throwback weekend, Matt DeBenedetto will drive the #99 Viking Motorsports Chevrolet honoring the iconic Jeff Burton’s Exide Batteries car used in 2000. This throwback is particularly meaningful for the current #99 driver, as the car number is closely associated with Jeff Burton and his racing history in NASCAR.

Jeff Burton competed in 695 NASCAR Cup Series races, securing 21 victories, including the prestigious wins at the Coca-Cola 600 in 1999 and 2001 and the Southern 500 in 1999. His 2000 season was the best of his career when he finished third in the standings and inspired countless other drivers with his achievements and racing style.

The son of Jeff Burton, Harrison Burton, is also running a similar colour scheme to his father on the Darlington Throwback weekend. To which Matt DiBedetto had a message for Burton on X:

"It's Harrison Burton, only person we're racing because we're both running the Jeff Burton throwback schemes and mine has to come back, come out on top. It's my childhood favorite car, what got me in the NASCAR. I'm running the 99 and it's the Exide battery scheme, which I mean, Jeff Burton was my childhood hero. So we got to win. We got to come out on top between the two of us at least, and hopefully, you know, running up front in general as well."

Being the nephew of 2002 Daytona 500 winner Ward Burton, Harrison had a strong backing to make an impact in NASCAR, considering his family history in racing. The 24-year-old driver started his career at the age of two when he started racing in go-karts and progressed to quarter midgets by four.

Harrison debuted in the Xfinity Series in 2019 with Joe Gibbs Racing and the next year became the first driver born in the 2000s to win an Xfinity race. He returned to the Xfinity series driving the #25 for AM Racing in 2025 after spending the last three seasons in the Cup driving for Wood Brothers Racing.

Viking Motorsports unveiled the return of Matt DiBenedetto in a stellar promo video

Viking Motorsports signed Matt DiBenedetto for the full 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, after he ran part-time with them last season in partnership with RSS Racing.

The announcement video depicts DiBenedetto receiving a mysterious phone call urging him to make a decision, leading him to Viking Motorsports' race shop.

The team announced Matt DiBenedetto's return with a cinematic video on social media, revealing that he will drive the No. 99 Chevrolet starting at Daytona International Speedway on February 15. The 2025 also marks DiBenedetto's first consecutive full-time season in the Xfinity Series.

