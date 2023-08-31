Matt DiBenedetto to leave Rackley WAR at the end of this season

In a surprising turn of events, seasoned NASCAR driver Matt DiBenedetto has declared that he will not be returning to Rackley W.A.R. for the 2024 race season.

Having spent the past two seasons with the organization, DiBenedetto announced his decision through a heartfelt statement on social media. This announcement comes as a shock to fans and the racing community, especially considering the accomplishments achieved during his tenure with the team.

Matt DiBenedetto, 32, expressed gratitude for the experiences and achievements he shared with Rackley W.A.R. during his time with the organization. A part of his statement read:

“After careful consideration, I have decided not to return to Rackley W.A.R. for the 2024 race season.”

The team's growth with DiBenedetto was evident as they celebrated several milestones together. This includes their first win, a spot in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoffs, and a remarkable streak of six consecutive top-10 finishes.

The driver expressed his appreciation for Rackley W.A.R., team owner Curtis Sutton, Willie Allen, Chevrolet, and all their partners who believed in his abilities.

Matt DiBenedetto talks about his future aspirations

The driver's announcement also included a note about his plans for the future. While he confirming his exit from Rackley W.A.R., DiBenedetto revealed that he is currently exploring all options across various racing series. He said:

“I’m looking forward to what the future holds, as of right now I don’t have 2024 plans, but I am exploring all options in all series.”

Throughout the current season, Matt DiBenedetto has showcased his skill and determination alongside the Rackley W.A.R. team. The collective efforts of the team and the driver have yielded notable results, including one top-five finish and an impressive tally of 10 top-10 finishes.

These accomplishments secured the team's position in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoffs. They find themselves just 23 points below the cutline as they approach the final race of the first round.

One of the most defining moments of Matt DiBenedetto's time with Rackley W.A.R. occurred last October at Talladega Superspeedway.

The Grass Valley, California native secured his first victory in NASCAR's National Series, adding a significant achievement to his racing career. The victory came after he skillfully maintained his lead in the tri-oval while a major crash unfolded behind him, prompting a caution.

In addition to his achievements in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, DiBenedetto boasts an extensive racing background across multiple NASCAR series. With a combined total of 317 starts, he has achieved nine top-five finishes and an impressive 33 top-10 finishes. These accomplishments primarily occurred at the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series levels.