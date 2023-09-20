Matt DiBenedetto will not drive Rackley W.A.R’s number 25 Truck in the final three races of the season

On September 19, Rackley WAR, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team, revealed that Matt DiBenedetto wouldn't be finishing the 2023 season with them.

Another driver will take over the No. 25 car for the last three races of the season, with details about the team's lineup for Talladega Superspeedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway, and Phoenix Raceway to be announced later.

Matt DiBenedetto had already stated his departure from Rackley at the end of 2023, and his plans for 2024 remain undisclosed. During his second season with the team in 2023, DiBenedetto achieved two top-five finishes and 12 top-ten finishes.

He secured his first win, which also marked the team's first win, in 2022 at Talladega. There has been no comment from Matt DiBenedetto regarding his early departure from the team.

Despite the upcoming separation, Matt DiBenedetto conveyed his surprise in a statement about not being permitted to complete the season.

According to Sportsnaut.com, Matt DiBenedetto said:

"No words can express the disappointment I’m feeling right now and also not being able to finish the season out. I want to thank my fans for always being there for me, it means the world to me and I’ll always be there for you. Thank you NASCAR and Craftsman for such an awesome series that I love competing in with all my heart! Working on 2024 and will update you all soon!"

Before this, Matt DiBenedetto competed in the Cup Series from 2015 to 2021, representing BK Racing, GoFas Racing, Leavine Family Racing, and Wood Brothers Racing.

Although he didn't secure a victory, he achieved three second-place finishes. In 2020, he even qualified for the playoffs, concluding the season in 13th place overall.

Following Wood Brothers Racing's decision to go with Harrison Burton in the No. 21 Ford for the 2022 Cup season, DiBenedetto transitioned to the Truck Series.

During that same year, he clinched his first NASCAR victory at the national level at Talladega Superspeedway, marking Rackley's inaugural win as a team too. Subsequently, he made it into the 2023 playoffs but was eliminated in the opening round.

According to Motorsports.com, Rackley issued the subsequent statement on Tuesday:

"Rackley W.A.R. has decided to make a driver change for its No. 25 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series entry for the remaining three events of the 2023 race season, including Talladega Superspeedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway, and Phoenix Raceway."

It also stated:

"The team, in its third year as a full-time NCTS team, sponsored by Rackley Roofing Company Inc. and W.A.R Shocks, will release further details of the transaction once they are finalized."

It leaves fans eagerly awaiting the announcement of the driver lineup for the final races of the season and the unveiling of their plans for the future.

In the world of NASCAR, where change is constant, this development adds another layer of intrigue and anticipation as the 2023 season draws to a close.

DiBenedetto's exit represented the second instance of Rackley WAR parting ways with a full-time driver during the middle of a season.

In their inaugural season in 2021, they initially brought on Timothy Peters but made the decision to replace him after a challenging first ten races.

They opted for a rotation strategy that featured drivers like Josh Berry, Brett Moffitt, and team co-owner Willie Allen.

Subsequently, the team recruited DiBenedetto, who had just completed a seven-year tenure in the Cup Series, for the 2022 season.