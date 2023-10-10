Matt Kenseth returns to NASCAR with Jimmie Johnson's team, takes up Competition Advisor role at Legacy MC

Jimmie Johnson co-owned Legacy Motor Club (LMC) has announced NASCAR Hall of Famer Matt Kenseth as the Competition Advisor for the team, who is set to take on the role effective immediately.

LMC Team owners Jimmie Johnson and Maury Gallagher announced on Tuesday that the 2003 NASCAR Cup Series champion will provide guidance and strategy on the competition side and will be mentoring drivers Erik Jones and John Hunter Nemechek, who is set to join the team next season.

Matt Kenseth, who drove the #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota for five seasons, will help Legacy Motor Club make a smooth transition into a Toyota team in 2024.

“Jimmie and I have so much respect for each other as both competitors and friends – we are alike in many ways and at similar points in our careers,” Kenseth was quoted as saying by the team.

“This is a great opportunity for me to be a resource for two extremely talented drivers and help on the racing operations side with this transition to Toyota. I’m really looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish together.”

Joey Cohen, who currently serves as the vice president of racing operations at LMC, previously worked with Matt Kenseth as an engineer at Roush Racing. Cohen is eagerly looking forward to working with Kenseth, as he states the former champion's perspective and advice will be crucial heading into the transition phase later this year.

“Matt is going to help make this transition to Toyota smooth,” said Cohen. “He is one of the best drivers out there, and even though he is no longer behind the wheel, his perspective and advice will be crucial heading into next season for both our drivers and crews.”

Jimmie Johnson looking forward to the reunion with his fierce rival Matt Kenseth

Legacy Motor Club's latest move will reunite old rivals Jimmie Johnson and Matt Kenseth, who shared the track for the last two decades.

Jimmie Johnson and Matt Kenseth in 2016

Johnson and Kenseth were involved in an intense title battle in 2013 which went down to the wire with the former claiming his sixth title.

“Not only is Matt an excellent driver and a fierce competitor, he’s also a great friend,” Jimmie Johnson said. “This alliance makes so much sense. Matt is extremely smart, has worked with Toyota while racing for Joe Gibbs Racing, and is still as competitive as ever.”

“He’s a natural-born athlete and as fit as I have ever seen him. I’m so glad he is willing to share his knowledge and experience with us, and we look forward to all Matt has to offer.”

Both Jimmie Johnson and Matt Kenseth stepped away from full-time racing in 2020, and Johnson is set to join the latter in the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2024.