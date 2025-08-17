Max Verstappen's ex-F1 mechanic comments on Bubba Wallace being helped by his Toyota ally

Bubba Wallace experienced a dramatic moment at Richmond Raceway when a loose wheel had to be reattached by another NASCAR team, Joe Gibbs Racing, on lap 291. The incident drew praise from Calum Nicholas, Max Verstappen’s former Red Bull Formula 1 mechanic, who called it a great display of sportsmanship.

Ad

Although Wallace competes for 23XI Racing, both his team and Joe Gibbs Racing operate under the Toyota banner. That connection creates a level of alliance between them, though their cooperation only goes so far as they remain separate organizations. 23XI is co-owned by six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan and #11 JGR driver Denny Hamlin.

In Formula 1, loose wheel incidents are rare thanks to mandatory tethers that secure each wheel to the chassis. Still, notable cases have occurred, such as the 2013 German Grand Prix, when Red Bull’s Mark Webber lost a wheel in the pit lane that struck a cameraman. That accident took place two years before Nicholas joined the team.

Ad

Trending

Nicholas, a multi-championship-winning F1 mechanic, praised the efforts of JGR's #19 crew for jumping in to reattach the loose wheel on Wallace’s No. 23 Toyota.

“Absolutely love this. It’s great sportsmanship, but also, assisting a competitor is a flex,” he wrote on X.

Calum Nicholas @F1mech Absolutely love this. ​ It’s great sportsmanship, but also, assisting a competitor is a flex 🙌🏾

Ad

At the end of the Cook Out 400 at Richmond, Bubba Wallace only finished 28th after starting in seventh place. He led the most laps (123 of 400 laps) and earned the Xfinity Fastest Lap of 22.96 seconds around the 0.75-mile oval. Austin Dillon was the race winner to secure a playoff spot for the first time in three seasons.

Wallace is already locked into the postseason thanks to his victory at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. With just one regular-season race left at Daytona, only two playoff spots remain up for grabs. His 23XI teammate, Tyler Reddick, sits 15th in the standings with an 89-point cushion above the cutline.

Ad

“Looking forward to the challenge”: Bubba Wallace on his mindset for the NASCAR playoff opener at Darlington

Bubba Wallace is set to return to the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs after missing the postseason action in 2024. He looked forward to the opening race at Darlington Raceway while carrying the momentum of securing the pole position from last year's Darlington fall race.

Ad

The 31-year-old Alabama native said (via Frontstretch on YouTube):

“Looking forward to Darlington. It's been a fun track to learn and figure out, and continue to gain speed there. Sitting on the pole there last year was really really cool. It's a lot of work, you know, when we get to Darlington, the playoffs start. So just got to be mentally and physically ready, but looking forward to the challenge.” [2:45]

Ad

Bubba Wallace drives the #23 Toyota Camry for 23XI Racing - Source: Imagn

So far in 2025, Wallace has collected one win, four top-fives, and 10 top-10s. He opened the season by winning Duel 1 at Daytona, which earned him a third-place starting spot in the Daytona 500. However, six DNFs have hurt his chances for potentially stronger results.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.