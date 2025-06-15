"May have cried": Bubba Wallace lauds Daniel Suárez’s monumental NASCAR victory in Mexico

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace missed watching Daniel Suarez win during

Saturday’s Xfinity race in Mexico City. Suarez, who happens to be a friend of Wallace, led a race-high 19 laps, beating fellow racer Taylor Gray by 0.598 seconds to the checkered flag.

Wallace was at the spa while all of that happened, and that’s precisely why he could not witness the live action. All eyes were on Suarez as he gained spots coming from last place on the grid to dramatically win The Chilango 150.

Trending

What makes the victory even more impressive is that he delivered it in a backup car. Needless to say, Wallace was thrilled. Here's what the Alabama native wrote on X,

“I was in the spa and didn’t get to see it live….I have chills and may have cried for mi amigo @Daniel_SuarezG. What an incredible feeling that must be for him in front of his home crowd! Wow! VAMOS AMIGO, VAMOS!!!!!!!”

Bubba Wallace @BubbaWallace LINK I was in the spa and didn’t get to see it live…. I have chills and may have cried for mi amigo @Daniel_SuarezG . What an incredible feeling that must be for him in front of his home crowd! Wow! VAMOS AMIGO, VAMOS!!!!!!!

Daniel Suarez now has four Xfinity Series wins to his name. He is currently in his ninth season in the NASCAR Cup Series, and fifth driving the No. 99 full-time for Trackhouse Racing.

Next up, the Monterrey native will compete in the Cup Series Viva Mexico 250. Scheduled for Sunday, June 15, the 100-lap race will be televised on Prime Video, 3 pm ET onwards. Fans can listen to radio updates as well on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Bubba Wallace will also take part in that race. He qualified 25th on Row 13. Rookie driver Shane van Gisbergen took the pole. Notably, all three Trackhouse Racing entrants, including Daniel Suarez, will start inside the top-10.

Bubba Wallace acknowledges the efforts that made their Mexico outing possible

Bubba Wallace gave Daniel Suarez a shout-out ahead of Sunday’s Cup Series race. He knew that Suarez had been working hard alongside NASCAR to make it all happen. Suarez even did a recce of the track alongside a few others like Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney earlier this year.

Reflecting on the same during a pre-race interview at Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Wallace said (quoted by On3),

“I couldn’t be more proud and excited for (Daniel) Suárez and understanding that he’s put in a lot of work with NASCAR to make this all happen and to make it special for all of us. And to see NASCAR support his decisions and needs and wants to make sure everybody is safe.

"Not just the drivers, but fans and family and friends, all of this. Everybody is safe, and they feel important just as much as the drivers do. I think a lot of credit goes for Suárez, but a lot of credit goes for NASCAR for supporting those actions,” he added.

Bubba Wallace will enter the race 10th in championship standings with 383 points to his name. 15 races in, the 23XI Racing ace has amassed three top-fives and six top-10s. He is one of the drivers who are currently vying for their maiden Cup Series wins of the 2025 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Saha I write about all things NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.