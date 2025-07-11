“May they all rest in peace”: Amy Earnhardt reacts to Dale Jr. killing his hamster family aged 10

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently recalled a childhood memory on a recent episode of Bless Your 'Hardt podcast with his wife Amy Earnhardt. The veteran former NASCAR driver recalled how, as a ten-year-old old he was responsible for the death of a pet hamster.

Amy Earnhardt is popular for being a regular on Dale Jr.'s podcast and has served as a prominent figure in the NASCAR community for over a decade. Amy and Dale have a strong bond professionally as well, and the two launched High Rock Vodka in 2022. Since Dale’s retirement in 2017, Amy has continued to support his endeavors and maintain a social presence on various media platforms.

Sharing his childhood memory with Amy, Dale Jr. recalled:

"I named my hamsters Patch and Kayla. I had one aquarium and they had babies. I've got the hamster with the babies and Patch. Patch is taking the babies out of the nest and taking them across to the other side. He's mad. He was trying to separate the baby and the mommy because he was, he's now like jealous or whatever. So I had to put Patch in his own aquarium and that didn't go well. Patch didn't take that too well."

To which Amy Earnhardt replied:

"You killed your hamster of broken heart...Rest in peace. May you all rest in peace."

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is one of NASCAR’s most popular and accomplished drivers, known for his skill on the track and his connection with fans marked by his record-breaking Most Popular Driver awards. The 50-year-old has also made a name in the media and broadcasting. He is recognized for being a good sport, being in the media, and being a key player in NASCAR, getting exposure to the rest of the world.

Amy Earnhardt gets candid about her wedding day regret

Amy Earnhardt recently opened up about a regret she has regarding her wedding day to Dale Earnhardt Jr. During an episode of their podcast Bless Your 'Hardt published last month, Amy revealed that they chose not to have a "first look" moment or pre-wedding portraits, and since their wedding took place in the evening, most of their photos ended up being dark with no daylight shots.

She expressed regret about not seeing Dale before the ceremony and missing the chance to capture more pictures, including engagement photos, leaving them with very few memories in photographic form from that special day.

"I regret not seeing him before the wedding. He didn't want to do that. I regret not getting more pictures and stuff like that before because we got married later in the evening and all of our pictures are dark. I regret not having that first look thing because we didn't do engagement photos or anything. We have no pictures otherwise," Amy Earnhardt said (1:11:55 onwards).

Despite this regret, Amy emphasized that the surprise and emotion of their first encounter during the wedding ceremony were incredibly special and memorable.

