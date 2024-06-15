“Maybe Earnhardts and Andrettis could buy a couple NASCAR charters”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. puts forward a bold idea to NASCAR legend

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. has presented an intriguing idea to former F1 champion and Daytona 500 winner, Mario Andretti. Mario's son Michael Andretti's hopes of becoming an F1 team owner in 2025 came crashing down earlier this year.

The motorsports community has been abuzz with discussions about the current state of NASCAR charters, which are at the heart of the series' business model. Recently, the France family, owners of NASCAR, have remained steadfast in their decision not to make the charters permanent, further complicating the situation by including a provision that would allow them to purchase the charters back.

Against this backdrop, Dale Earnhardt Jr. humorously floated an exciting proposal to Mario Andretti during a recent episode of his popular podcast, the "Dale Jr. Download". The suggestion came after Michael Andretti, Mario's son, faced a significant setback in his bid to become a Formula 1 team owner. Earlier this year, Andretti Global, in partnership with Cadillac, had its proposal to join the F1 grid in 2025 or 2026 rejected by the FIA.

During the podcast, Dale Earnhardt Jr. acknowledged the disappointment faced by the Andretti family and proposed an alternative plan. He jokingly said:

"If, for whatever reason, you guys want to change. I was going to say, If y’all wanted to change courses, maybe the Earnhardt’s and Andretti’s could team up and buy a couple of NASCAR charters, and we can go NASCAR racing."

Mario Andretti, ever the sportsman, responded positively to the NASCAR legend's idea, stating,

"Alright well that’s open too."

Mario Andretti opens up to Dale Earnhardt Jr. on F1 rejection

The discussion between Earnhardt Jr. and Andretti also touched on the broader implications of Michael Andretti's failed F1 bid. Mario Andretti expressed pride in his son's ambitions and reiterated their determination to join the F1 grid. He told Dale Earnhardt Jr.:

"Yeah, I’m really proud of Michael’s ambition, you know, to do that. He’s got some unfinished business there. I mean, let’s face it, I’m the last American to win a Formula 1 race, and Michael is the last American to be on the podium. I mean, this is our world too. So as long as we meet all the requirements, it’s all inside the rules."

After a six-month evaluation, Formula One declined Andretti Global and General Motors' bid to join the grid for the 2025 season, citing doubts about the team's ability to be competitive in the international racing series. Despite being the only applicant among seven to fulfill all the FIA's criteria for expanding the grid from 10 to 11 teams, Andretti's proposal was rejected.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Andretti's motorsport aspirations, and whether a collaboration between Andretti and Dale Earnhardt Jr. actually comes to life.