  • “Maybe I can make a baby”: Connor Zilisch’s quip after second Monster Mile win stirs up the press room

By Sabyasachi Biswas
Published Jul 20, 2025 04:40 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Dover - Source: Imagn
Connor Zilisch celebrates in victory lane after winning the BetRivers 200 at Dover Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn

Connor Zilisch had an interesting take on his back-to-back Xfinity Series victories in Chicago and Dover. The JR Motorsports driver, who won the recently concluded race on Saturday, quipped that he would "make a baby" with the two trophies, and produce a "third one."

Zilisch started the race from third after an impressive qualifying. However, he dropped two places by Stage 1 and finished in fourth. Zilisch returned to the top in Stage 2 and continued his lead. In the end, the JR Motorsports driver claimed the victory after NASCAR was forced to shorten the 200-lap race, and it ended on Lap 34. Zilisch claimed the victory ahead of Aric Almirola and Brandon Jones.

Here's how he reacted to his back-to-back wins:

"Yeah, it's awesome. I, uh, you know, when I got it last year, it was probably the coolest trophy I had except for my Rolex. And I think my Rolex still takes the cake on that one, but this is a close second, I think."
"And, you know, just to have two of them is even cooler. I don't know what I'm going to do with two of them. Hopefully I can maybe make a baby with two of them and have a third one. But yeah, these trophies are awesome and hopefully I'll get some more in the years to come," he further added.
Currently, Connor Zilisch is in second place in the regular season championship with 674 points after 19 races (one race less than his competitors). Zilisch's teammate at JR Motorsports, Justin Allgaier, is leading the championship with 730 points.

Connor Zilisch let his feelings known after claiming the Dover Xfinity victory

Following the conclusion of the Dover Xfinity Series race, Connor Zilisch shared his thoughts and rued that he could not finish the race under normal conditions. Speaking about this in the post-race interview, here's what he said:

Connor Zilisch (88) races during the BetRivers 200 at Dover Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn
"We’ve been showing it lately,’’ a smiling Zilisch said when he was informed on pit road the race was official and he was the winner. “First of all, I hate that we couldn’t finish the race the right way. Aric [Almirola] was really fast and was going to give me a run for my money. Props to him for making me work for it."
“Still really proud of this JR Motorsports team. … We capitalized on all fronts, had good pit stops both stages and put ourselves in a position to be in the right spot when the rain fell. Very thankful," he further added.

With this, the JR Motorsports driver claimed his fourth win, his best record in the NASCAR Xfinity Series so far. Besides this, he also become the driver with the most wins this season.

