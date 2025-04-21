"Maybe it’s just not worth it anymore": Stewart Friesen questions NASCAR future after Rockingham heartbreak

Stewart Friesen looked back at his disappointing weekend at Rockingham Speedway as he questioned continuing in the sport. He discussed his slim chances of making it into the top two NASCAR tiers in the future, having raced in the Truck Series since 2016.

A consistent effort to the top 10 turned out to be a major disappointment for Friesen as he crashed during the final laps of the Truck Series race at Rockingham Speedway earlier. He was in a battle with Rajah Caruth when the latter lost rear grip and backed up into the #52 of Friesen. As he lifted off to save himself from the #71 Spire truck, he tangled up with Matt Mills and crashed out on the inside of the start-finish line, collecting Tanner Gray.

This was a second consecutive disappointing weekend for Stewart Friesen, who has faced quite a few ups and downs in the season so far. At this point, the 41-year-old is unsure of making it into the Xfinity or the Cup Series, and questioned his future in the sport.

"The last two weeks we’ve had really fast trucks, but it really makes me question if all this headache is really work it anymore," he said (via TobyChristie.com). "It’s what I’ve wanted to do my whole life, race at this level, and you know the top-two series are not in my lifetime, so this is what I live and die for. Maybe it’s just not worth it anymore."

"Maybe I just belong on the dirt": Stewart Friesen on his future in NASCAR

Stewart Friesen has been running in the Truck Series since the 2016 season and has only collected three wins so far, and no championships. His best career finish was in fourth place in the 2019 season; rest, he has remained out of contention for the title win.

The initial races this season seemed strong for him as he brought in a P2 finish in Atlanta, followed by another top 10 in Las Vegas. However, the past two weekends have hampered his chances to remain in competition at the top. Discussing those races, Friesen seemed to reconsider his future in NASCAR, estimating that he might return to racing on the dirt.

"Our team is doing a good job building trucks and bringing fast trucks here, but yeah, getting torn up two weeks in a row with fast trucks and really just trying to ride and get to the end and pick up, just super frustrated. Maybe I just belong on the dirt where you can race each other and guys don’t pile right frickin’ through each other all the time."

Stewart Friesen spent a considerable amount of time in dirt racing before transitioning to NASCAR's third tier. However, his chances of making it to the top tier are rather slim.

