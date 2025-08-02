"Maybe too many cooks in the kitchen ": Noah Gragson sees value in smaller team structure at FRM after Stewart-Haas Racing experience 

Noah Gragson had a good time at Stewart-Haas Racing back when he was driving the No. 10 Ford Mustang full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series. However, the team closed down its operations at the end of the 2024 season, leaving the driver a free agent.

Thankfully, Gragson started talking to Bob Jenkins and Jerry Freeze, the owner and the general manager of Front Row Motorsports, soon after parting ways with Stewart-Haas. The Mooresville-based organization took him in, and that’s where he is today.

In the latest episode of the Checkers, Wreckers & What the Heckers podcast, Gragson spoke with hosts Chad Bearden, Rick Kojan, and Chris Justice about what he saw that was different at Front Row Motorsports.

“At first, I don't want to say I brushed it to the side, but they're still growing. After talking to Bob and Jerry, seeing Bob's investment, seeing Bob's vision, talking to their employees, seeing what their goals were...we wanna be competitive,” Noah Gragson said (19:10). “I'm really happy that we made that decision because it's been a great place for me.”

“We've had a lot of speed..no, not knocking Stewart-Haas at all, but we had a lot of employees there and maybe too many cooks in the kitchen in some areas,” he added.

As of today, Noah Gragson sits 34th in the driver standings with 275 points to his name. 22 races into the season, the Las Vegas native has amassed one top-five and three top-10s, with his best finish being a P4 at Talladega. Next up for the driver is the Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway on Sunday, August 3.

“It’s lightened up quite a bit”- Noah Gragson reflects on the repaved Iowa Speedway

Noah Gragson is looking forward to racing at Iowa Speedway this coming weekend, especially after the iconic racetrack was partially revamped. This includes significant changes in the entrances and exits to all four turns, especially Turns 2 and 4.

“I’m excited to get to Iowa this weekend; it’s always been a fun track and one I’ve had circled on the calendar for a while,” Gragson said. “I’ve got a lot of history there, going back to my K&N days in 2015.”

Gragson has made two starts in 2019 for JR Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Last year, his No. 4 car was the fastest in practice but got loose during qualifying. Recalling the same, Gragson continued,

“Everyone was slipping and sliding on the new asphalt. The corners were really dark where they repaved, but it’s lightened up quite a bit since then.”

“What makes tracks like Iowa so great is how they age; the hot summers and freezing winters build character over time, and that’s what gives them their unique challenges. Iowa is a place I love going to and I’m looking forward to the weekend,” he added.

Fans can watch Noah Gragson in action this coming Sunday on the USA network (3:30 pm ET onwards) or listen to live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. He is one of the drivers who are yet to log their maiden win of the season. If Gragson wins, it will be his career-first victory in the Cup Series as well.

