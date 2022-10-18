"Maybe you'll see me at a select few races" - Kurt Busch open to occasional NASCAR return if medically cleared

Kurt Busch's retirement announcement was one of those stories that NASCAR fans did not want to hear about, whether or not you were a fan of his driving. The 44-year-old NASCAR veteran announced his departure from full-time Cup Series racing in 2023 in his hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada, a day before the sport prepared to race on the 1.5-mile-long track.

The 23XI Racing driver has had a long and storied career in the highest echelon of the sport and has claimed victories with each of the current three manufacturers over the past 28 years. The 2004 Cup Series champion, however, has sat on the sidelines ever since his crash during qualifying at Pocono Raceway, causing him to suffer from concussion injuries in the coming weeks.

After announcing his formal retirement in an emotionally charged press conference, Kurt Busch also announced his desire to participate part-time in the sport. After recovering fully from his injuries and given he is cleared to race, Busch announced that he might be seen competing once in a while as he decided to put his long-term health as his number one priority for now, and said:

"Next year my contributions to racing may look a little different, but I will continue to give my best to this sport. And if I'm cleared, maybe you'll see me at select races."

With 34 race wins under his belt, Kurt Busch will certainly be remembered for his legacy in NASCAR. It is, however, wise of the now former Cup Series driver to put his health first, ahead of the desire to compete out on track.

Kurt Busch elaborates on his recovery process

Kurt Busch was seen sharing his experiences during his cu=oncussion recovery ever since he has been on the sidelines this season right before last Sunday's Cup Series race. In a pre-race interview with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Burton, the 44-year-old explained what the process has been like, and said:

"Every five weeks I check in with doctor Mickey Collins and go through my concussion protocol with the tests and I'm hopeful with the gains that I've made that I'll that see more. But I cannot just connect with my movements and my balance right now and I'm hopeful after Pheonix, I'll go check in and see what that brings."

NASCAR will go live from Homestead-Miami Speedway next Sunday for 400 miles of Dixie Vodka 400.

