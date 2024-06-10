“Maybe that’s what happened with me”: Kyle Busch breaks down Indy crash during recent tire test 

Kyle Busch revealed why he crashed out during the Goodyear tire test, which happened a few days back at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Busch was among other NASCAR drivers like Denny Hamlin and Todd Gilliland, who did the tire testing at the IMS.

The mishap happened on June 4, the first day of the test session. Busch was released from the infield care center later that day and was declared uninjured. However, the Richard Childress Racing driver did not return for the testing the following day.

Reflecting on the unfortunate moment, Busch believed that he may have allowed his car to drift too far up the track, leading to it becoming unstable and being drawn towards the outside walls. Explaining the same in an interview with Frontstretch, he said,

"Seemed like the groove got narrower and narrower and narrower as we ran with the tire test. We did not wanna be too high. It would just wash out real bad and maybe that's what happened with me. I wasn't low enough, and the rear washed out, so the front washed out and I crashed." [at 0:18]

However, Busch added that even though the run was short-lived, he had fun driving at Indianapolis. Mentioning how gear shifting was different on the 2.5-mile racetrack, the two-time Cup Series champion said,

"It was fun, I mean it was just different. Shifting there obviously is just different. Car, for a little bit, had a good feel."

Kyle Busch will start 29th in Sunday's Toyota/Save Mart 350. He is looking forward to winning his first race of 2024 and perhaps even clinching a playoff spot. In his last six starts in NASCAR's point-paying races, Busch has recorded 35th,15th, 27th, 8th, 4th, and 27th positions, respectively.

"It's crazy"- Kyle Busch on the NextGen stock car

According to Kyle Busch, the NextGen car is unlike anything that he has driven before in any other series. The car can do well on two tracks, but the third could be a "complete miss", explained the Chevy star in an interview with FOX Sports.

"It's really crazy. The things that we did last year at Darlington, we ran third with it," recalled Busch. "And then this year, we've kind of gone on a different path and we ran well at Dover with it, we ran well at Kansas with it. So we're like, 'Okay, let's go to Darlington with it.' And complete miss."

Earlier this year, Kyle Busch earned a top-5 and a top-10 performance at Dover Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway, respectively. He also earned his first pole of the season during the Qualifiers for the Cup race at Dover, with a lap of 162.191 miles per hour.

However, Busch was relegated to a 27th-place finish at Darlington, a track where he had finished seventh last year. His last victory with the NextGen car came last year in the Enjoy Illinois 300 on June 4.