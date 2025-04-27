McCall reacts to Team F.R.M's throwback photo of Zane Smith and Kyle Busch

NASCAR driver Zane Smith’s wife, McCall, shared her reaction to a post by Front Row Motorsports, where the team posted a series of photos featuring its drivers. One standout picture showed a young Zane standing beside Kyle Busch, who was suited up in his racing gear. McCall posted her reaction to the nostalgic moment.

Zane and McCall’s relationship started back in their teenage years and continued to grow stronger with time. In April 2022, during a NASCAR Truck Series race weekend, Zane proposed. After more than a year of planning, the couple tied the knot in Charleston on January 11, 2024.

Front Row Motorsports shared the pictures of its drivers as part of its 'Almost Race Day' Series, featuring Smith, Noah Gragson, and Todd Gilliland.

"Almost race day Volume 10. 🤝🍻," the post was captioned.

Upon seeing Smith's old picture with his idol-turned-competitor, two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, McCall reacted by posting two emojis.

"😂👏," Zane Smith's wife commented on the post.

McCall Smith's comment on FRM's post on Instagram

Zane Smith, who pilots the #38 Ford for Front Row Motorsports, is currently competing in his first full-time Cup Series season with the team. The 25-year-old previously drove for Spire Motorsports before making the move to FRM. Smith recently made headlines by achieving a historic milestone, capturing his first career Cup Series pole position for the Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. He will be sharing the front row with Kyle Busch.

The former Truck Series champion has finished in the top ten on one occasion this season, however, he has consistently secured finishes between P11 and P20, improving from his stint with Spire last season. He is currently P24 in the driver standings, with 161 points.

Zane Smith feels frustrated by strange Talladega racing style despite winning pole

Zane Smith’s first career pole in the Cup Series was a milestone for the 25-year-old driver. However, speaking with FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass before the race, Smith voiced his frustration with the “weird” style of racing at the 2.66-mile tri-oval Superspeedway.

"Yeah. I mean, it's frustrating and just weird style racing. You know, I’m gonna have to go through and rewatch just kind of how the leader kind of controls a lot of that. I expected to have speed, but didn't really expect it to have pole there, so kind of got to go study up on a few things over the night," he said.

Furthermore, the #38 driver shared his expectations, offering insight into how he believes he will perform in the upcoming race.

"But all in all, a lot is going to change. I'm not going to lead every lap tomorrow, but just if I could be around rolling at the end and hopefully in the first few rows and have a shot at is all I can ask for," he added.

The green flag will wave at 3:00 PM ET at Talladega on Sunday, April 27. Catch the exclusive broadcast of the race on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM.

