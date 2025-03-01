McCall shares COTA update featuring husband Zane Smith 'taking in the new track layout'

McCall Smith, wife of NASCAR driver Zane Smith, recently shared a social media update showing her husband taking in the scenic views of the Circuit of The Americas. This season, Smith returns to COTA for his second Cup Series appearance at the road course, but with a notable change. He’ll be behind the wheel of a Ford instead of a Chevrolet, marking a new chapter in his Cup career.

Zane Smith and McCall Gaulding’s journey together started in their teenage years, growing into a deep bond that led to their engagement in April 2022 during a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race weekend. After more than a year of planning, the couple tied the knot on January 11, 2024, celebrating their love with a picturesque wedding in Charleston.

McCall Smith often gives fans a glimpse into her life as a NASCAR wife through her social media accounts. Recently, she captured a candid moment of her husband and shared it on Instagram.

In the photo, Front Row Motorsports' newest driver is seen closely observing the noticeable changes to the Circuit of The Americas layout ahead of Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

"Taking in the new track layout," McCall wrote.

Zane Smith, a former ARCA Series champion, is now competing full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, driving the #38 Ford for Front Row Motorsports. The 25-year-old has earned nine career victories, all in the Truck Series, with his biggest accomplishment coming in 2022 when he captured both the Truck Series championship and the regular-season title.

The #38 Ford driver nearly secured a top-10 finish in the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway last Sunday. With the big move to FRM, can the California native capitalize on his fresh start?

Zane Smith's wife McCall shares heartfelt story behind her name and its deep family ties

Zane Smith's wife, McCall, recently shared a little-known story from her personal life with fans on social media. She revealed that her name was inspired by the McCall’s magazine, a popular publication from the 1960s founded by John McCall.

McCall revealed that when her father took her mother to the hospital for her delivery, they purchased the aforementioned magazine, which ended up inspiring the name they chose for their daughter.

"Fun fact: I'm named after the McCall's magazine. My dad bought my mom the magazine on the way to the hospital to deliver me and that's when they both decided that's what my name was going to be!" she wrote on her Instagram story.

Meanwhile, the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix is scheduled to run at 3:30 PM on Sunday. Catch the race's live broadcast exclusively on FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM's NASCAR channel.

