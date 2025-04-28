McCall shares a heartwarming snippet embracing beau Zane Smith at Talladega

NASCAR Cup Series driver Zane Smith’s wife, McCall, shared a photo with her husband from the Talladega Superspeedway, where he took part in the 10th race of the 2025 Cup Series season. Smith kicked off the weekend with a milestone moment, as the Front Row Motorsports driver captured his first pole position in the Cup Series.

Zane and McCall first met as teenagers, and their bond deepened as years passed. In April 2022, during a NASCAR Truck Series race weekend, Zane popped the question. After over a year of planning and preparation, the couple wed in Charleston on January 11, 2024.

Ahead of Jack Link's 500, McCall shared a picture on her Instagram story where she embraced her husband during the pre-race ceremonies before he set out for a hard-fought battle at the 2.66-mile tri-oval.

Despite starting the 500-mile race from P1, Zane Smith finished the race in a disappointing P19. However, the Front Row Motorsports driver will forever remember this race, as it marked an iconic moment in his Cup Series career.

Following the end of the race, the former Spire Motorsports driver shared a post on X, reflecting on his performance at Talladega.

"Such a fast @Team_FRM@TitleMax@Ford today. Last lap just didn’t work out for us and it cost us a good finish. Try again in Texas!" he wrote on X.

Zane Smith, a former ARCA Racing Series runner-up, is now racing full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series behind the wheel of the #38 Ford for Front Row Motorsports.

The 25-year-old has built an impressive resume, securing 10 career wins in the Truck Series, highlighted by his biggest achievement in 2022, when he claimed both the Truck Series championship and the regular-season title.

Sophomore Zane Smith makes feelings known after career-first NASCAR Cup pole on 55th attempt

Former Truck Series champion Zane Smith's maiden career pole in the Cup Series was a milestone for the 25-year-old driver.

After the end of the qualifying session at Talladega, Smith was interviewed by NASCAR, where he credited his team, FRM, for the "awesome" achievement.

"I wish I could take a lot of the credit for it, but truthfully, just a really fast FRM Ford. TitleMax on the car, so, so cool. A pole sitter in the Cup Series, that's awesome. Just a huge shout out to all these (FRM) guys, they've been doing an awesome job this year. Long race tomorrow, a great starting spot, so yeah, super stoked for this," the #38 driver said.

The Cup Series is scheduled to run its 11th regular-season race at Texas Motor Speedway on May 4 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time. Catch the action exclusively on FOX Sports 1, PRN, and SiriusXM.

