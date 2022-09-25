McLaren reportedly eyeing Kyle Busch for Indy 500 drive

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch once expressed his desire to compete in the prestigious Indianapolis 500 and that may soon come true.

According to the Associated Press, Zak Brown, the chief executive officer of McLaren, is currently considering running a fourth Indianapolis 500 entry. He is rumored to be seriously considering NASCAR star Busch to pilot the fourth entry in the 2023 IndyCar Series season.

Busch recently announced his plans to leave the current Joe Gibbs Racing team and join Richard Childress Racing, beginning in the 2023 season. Returning to the Chevrolet garage under a new contract allows him to drive in the iconic Indy 500 with a Chevrolet-powered entry.

If Arrow McLaren SP and McLaren’s IndyCar outfit can manage a deal with the #18 Toyota driver, then he would become the sixth driver to compete in the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. Menards is likely to be the sponsor for the entry, according to the report from the Associated Press.

Kyle Busch’s elder brother and 23XI Racing driver Kurt Busch was the first driver to drive in the Indianapolis 500 in 2014. If plans fall to the right place, then Kyle will also be joining NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson, who now competes full-time in the IndyCar Series.

Kyle Busch’s odds of winning AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway

Along with two victories, Kyle Busch has six top-five finishes and a couple of runner-up finishes so far this season. He was a competitive and strong contender to win his third title, but an unfortunate engine failure in the first round of the playoffs saw him get eliminated from the 2022 playoffs. It was the second time in his career that Busch failed to advance into the Round of 12.

Heading to Texas Motor Speedway, the 37-year-old driver has the fifth-best odds to win the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at +900 odds, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Despite being eliminated from the title hunt, the Las Vegas, Nevada-native has the opportunity to add more wins to his tally.

Catch the #18 Toyota driver at Texas Motor Speedway for AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 on Sunday, September 25, 2022. He will start in the ninth row after qualifying for P18 in Saturday’s qualifying race.

