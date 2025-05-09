"Means a lot to my family"- Ryan Blaney makes his feelings known about getting taste of track ownership business

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney shared his view on his newest business venture, the ownership of Sharon Speedway. The Blaney family has had a relationship with the track for decades.

Blaney, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion, recently became a co-owner of Sharon Speedway. He owns the historic 3/8-mile dirt track in Hartford, Ohio, alongside his father, Dave Blaney and local racer/businessman, Will Thomas III.

The Blaney family has deep ties to Sharon Speedway. Ryan's grandfather, Lou Blaney was also a part-owner and a legendary racer at the venue. Ryan Blaney’s investment in the race track gives him a one-third stake in the track. In an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, he shared plans to modernize the facility and make it more accessible for younger fans of the sport.

Blaney added that it meant a lot to his family for him to have the ownership of Sharon Speedway.

"It's kind of a Blaney staple. And we're excited for the future. I can't wait to see what we can do with that place. We have really big plans, you know, as far as hosting great events, great races, doing some fun stuff out there. So yeah, it was nice to get that out. It's cool to go into the ownership side on a track that means a lot to my family."

Ryan Blaney drives the #12 for Team Penske in the NASCAR Cup Series and is ranked seventh in the championship with 313 points after 11 races in the 2025 season. He has recorded four top-five finishes and five top-10.

Ryan Blaney reveals stance on Homestead-Miami return

NASCAR recently announced that the Homestead-Miami Speedway will once again host the championship race in 2026, a move that has been met with enthusiasm from drivers and fans alike.

Ryan Blaney also expressed his excitement about the decision, highlighting his personal fondness for the Florida track and the overwhelmingly positive response from the NASCAR community on social media. He said via SiriusXM NASCAR Radio:

“I love that we're going back to Miami for championship weekend in '26. I love that racetrack. It seems to have gotten incredibly positive reviews on social media, which is hard to come by nowadays, when you have a majority of positivity, so that’s good. I’m looking forward to that, that’s going to be fantastic.”

Blaney reminisced about the track’s history as the traditional site for the season finale, recalling the “Ford Championship Weekend” and its significance both for fans and his own childhood memories.

The Team Penske star praised NASCAR for listening to fans and bringing the finale back to a venue with a strong legacy, noting that the Homestead-Miami Speedway was synonymous with championship weekend from 2002 to 2019.

