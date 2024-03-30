Meet Bubba Pollard's family: A look at the NASCAR Xfinity debutant's personal life

A super late model legend, Bubba Pollard is set to make his NASCAR debut later this weekend when he participates in the Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250 race at Richmond Raceway.

As the seasoned veteran gears up for the first NASCAR outing of his illustrious racing career, follow along as we take a look at Bubba Pollard's personal life.

Born in Senoia, Georgia, on March 16, 1987, Pollard was introduced to the racing world at an early age. He donned his racing helmet and started competing at the Senoia Raceway, which was owned by his grandfather, Sonny Pollard.

While he has made a name for himself in the super late model racing world, Bubba has a beautiful family to find support outside the race track. He is married to his wife Erin and has three daughters, Mac, Merritt, and Milla, with her youngest daughter Milla being born only in December of last year. The 37-year-old could often be seen sharing glimpses of his family through his social media handles.

Pollard is set to pilot the iconic No. 88 Chevrolet Camaro for JR Motorsports, in partnership with Rheem Manufacturing, when he makes his Xfinity Series debut on Saturday. He will start from the 37th position.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s sister Kelly reacts to partnership with Bubba Pollard

In an official press release, Kelly Earnhardt Miller, CEO and co-owner of JR Motorsports, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership with Pollard. She said:

"The core of what we do, is to produce championship drivers and team personnel. Bubba Pollard is a great example of that sort of progression, and we’re proud to support him alongside a great partner in Rheem Manufacturing."

Meanwhile, Bubba Pollard conveyed his excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to make his NASCAR debut in the Xfinity Series. He stated:

"I’m very excited. I really don’t know what to expect, as it’s all very new to us, but I’m very thankful for the opportunity that Rheem and JR Motorsports have given me."

Pollard also expressed his appreciation for Kelley and Dale Earnhardt Jr's and Rheem's commitment to providing opportunities for drivers like himself to advance in their racing careers. He said:

"I have a lot of respect for them for how much they offer to drivers like me. It’s pretty cool to be part of it. You never know what might happen in the future."

A multi-time Rattle 250 and the 2016 All American 400 winner, Bubba Pollard also made his ARCA Series debut earlier this year. He competed in the Pensacola 150 race at Five Flags Speedway.