Meet Ryan Blaney’s parents, Dave and Lisa Blaney

Last weekend, Ryan Blaney won his maiden NASCAR Cup Series Championship. The team Penske driver had his family watching him win the title.

Let's dive deeper into who Blaney's parents are.

Who is Ryan Blaney's dad?

As proved by his passion for racing, Ryan Blaney was born into a family of speed junkies. His grandfather, Lou Blaney, was a well-known sprint car racer and his dad, Dave Blaney, was a former NASCAR driver.

Dave Blaney, before competing in NASCAR, was a famous sprint car racer who competed in Nationwide and Sprint Cup Races.

He competed regularly in the Super Dirt Week in Syracuse but never won a race. During his time as a racer, Dave was known as "Buckeye Bullet."

Who is Ryan Blaney's mom?

Ryan Blaney was born to Lisa Blaney. Lisa has three children viz. Emma (Blaney) Conley was born on January 20, 1991; Ryan Blaney was born on December 31, 1993; and the youngest Erin Blaney was born on March 12, 1996.

Not much information is available about Ryan's mother.

Ryan Blaney's net worth in 2023

According to CelebrityNetWorth, Ryan Blaney's net worth is around $5 million. He has amassed a sizeable fortune through sponsorships, brand endorsement and a successful racing career.

Ryan Blaney on his battle with Ross Chastain in Phoenix

Ryan Blaney and Ross Chastain collided when they were battling for the race lead in Phoenix. Although Blaney didn't need to win in order to bag the championship, he needed to steer clear of Kyle Larson and William Byron.

As both fought for the lead, Blaney bumped into Chastain. Martin Treux Jr. put them in a three-wide for the lead and Chastain eventually won.

Speaking during the post-race interview, Blaney stated that he bumped into Chastain on purpose:

"...right I hit him on purpose, I mean, yeah, I hit him on purpose. He blocked me on purpose 10 times. So, yeah, I hit him on purpose."

"What do you expect me to do? He's backing me up to the other championship guy, and I got to go. We were just racing hard. But do I think he was overaggressive on the blocks? Yes, very much so. Did I hit him? Yes, I did. That's just part of it," he added.

Since the elimination system was introduced in 2014, Chastain is the only driver who did not compete in the Championship 4 to win the championship.