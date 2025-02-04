“Melon poppin baddies; Trackstreet boys”: NASCAR fans react as Trackhouse Racing drops stylish team photo ahead of NASCAR season

Trackhouse Racing, founded by Justin Marks and co-owned by musician Pitbull, took to their social media accounts to share an image of their NASCAR drivers and MotoGP riders along with their founder, standing in front of a recreational vehicle. Along with the image, the team asked their fans for their suggestions on a band name for their group of athletes, who could be seen posing in front of the vehicle.

From left to right, the photograph features Ross Chastain, driver for the #1 car, Connor Zilisch, Trackhouse Racing's development driver who will be driving for JR Motorsports full-time in the Xfinity Series this year, Raul Fernandez, the #25 bike rider for the team in the MotoGP, founder Justin Marks, besides whom is Ai Ogura, Fernandez's teammate, and rider of the #79 bike, standing next to him is Shane van Gisbergen, making his full-time Cup Series debut this year driving the #88, and lastly, Daniel Suarez, who helms the #99 car for the team.

Fans took to the comment section of the team's X (formerly Twitter) post to share their ideas for what this band of racers could be called.

"Melon Poppin’ Baddies" - one fan wrote

"Trackstreet Boys‼️ 🏎️💨🏁🇺🇸🇲🇽🇦🇺" - one fan wrote while adding the flags of the drivers to his idea.

Other commenters also chose to tweak some classic band names to fit the racing theme.

"Race Against the Machine." - a fan suggested (Rage Against the Machine)

""Do you like Trackhouse and the news?"" - another reccommended (Huey Lewis and the News)

"Panic at the Road Course" - a fan wrote (Panic at the Disco)

All three of Trackhouse Racing's drivers made it to the final Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray race this past weekend. Ross Chastain secured a sixth-place finish at the track, while SVG was ninth in his first Top 10 finish of his full-time season, and Daniel Suarez crossed the finish line as 22nd.

Trackhouse Racing to field four cars in the Daytona 500

Hélio Castroneves signs an autograph before the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix at Nashville Superspeedway. - Source: Imagn

Trackhouse Racing announced last month that Hélio Castroneves will be jumping in their Project 91 car for the Daytona 500, making use of the Open Exemption Provisional in the NASCAR guidelines which allows for a world-class driver to have a guaranteed starting position in a Cup Series race. Castroneves has won the Indy 500 four times, along with securing victory at the Rolex 24 at Daytona three times, making him eligible for the provision.

The Brazilian will be in the #91 car adorned in Wendy's livery, driving alongside Trackhouse Racing's drivers Chastain, SVG, and Suarez. Castroneves has relayed his excitement to have this chance to become one of three drivers who have won the Indianapolis 500 and the Daytona 500.

"This is an opportunity that nobody in their right mind could ever turn down. I am so thankful to Wendy’s for allowing me to wear their uniform and drive their car, (Trackhouse owner) Justin Marks and everyone that made this happen. I wish the race were tomorrow!" - the driver said via Trackhouse Racing.

The Daytona 500 takes place on February 16 and will mark the start of the regular season of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series.

