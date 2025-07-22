“Merch or we riot”: NASCAR fans in frenzy as RFK Racing unveils Chris Buescher’s retro Diet Cherry Coke scheme for Indianapolis race

RFK Racing recently revealed its latest paint scheme for Chris Buescher. The retro-inspired Diet Cherry Coke design for the upcoming Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis sparked a fan frenzy on social media. The team shared pictures of the Kroger-sponsored No. 17 Ford Mustang Dark Horse on X and wrote:&quot;Cherry-picked for the Brickyard 🍒🧱 We're bringing Retro Diet Cherry Coke for Indianapolis, now available for a limited time at Kroger Family of Stores,&quot;Fans expressed their support for the plan, which seeks to bring back the classic Diet Cherry Coke after a four-year break.&quot;Merch or we riot,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Drop the merch, my credit card is at the ready,&quot; another replied.The Diet Cherry Coke paint scheme continues RFK Racing's trend of creating creative liveries. The team has introduced several popular designs, including Chris Buescher’s primary sponsor Fastenal's blue scallop-style scheme and Kroger's Cinnamon Toast Crunch scheme at Atlanta.&quot;What a fire car. RFK has churned out ELITE paint schemes that rival any team in the sport,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;Radical! I love the retro look. It makes me want to go for a Diet Cherry Coke,&quot; another fan replied.Meanwhile, Buescher is 10th in the Cup standings with three top‑five and 11 top‑10 finishes so far this season. His best result was at Michigan's FireKeepers Casino 400, where he finished 2nd after leading the first stage.RFK Racing scores two top-10 finishes at DoverLast week at Dover, RFK Racing earned two top‑10 finishes. Chris Buescher climbed from 16th to 9th and Brad Keselowski finished just behind in 10th. Ryan Preece overcame a tough day to end 19th.&quot;We got a decent finish out here today with this No. 17 Trimble Ford Mustang and I'm proud of everyone for that. We stayed with it all the way until the end. We were really great at the end of the day, and we definitely have a lot to look at and try to get better for next time here,&quot; Chris Buescher said via (Speedway Media).Only one of RFK Racing's full-time drivers is above the playoff cutoff after 11 races in the regular season. Buescher was penalized and lost 60 points after a bumper infraction at Kansas in May. That penalty dropped him from 12th to 28th in the standings, but he still ranks inside the top 16, being 15th in the playoff standings.However, Preece in the No. 60 Ford and co-owner Keselowski in the No. 6 Ford are currently outside the cutoff line. Preece is just outside the bubble in 17th, while Keselowski is further back in 27th, 140 points below the playoff line.