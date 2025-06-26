Mexican hero Daniel Suarez clarifies why he chose NASCAR over F1 despite idolizing Fernando Alonso

Daniel Suarez, the only Mexican driver on the current NASCAR Cup Series grid, recently revealed why he chose NASCAR racing over Formula 1. During a conversation with Kevin Harvick, Suarez also disclosed he idolized two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso growing up.

Suarez competes in the Cup Series with the No. 99 car driving for the Trackhouse Racing team. He also competes part-time in the NASCAR Xfinity series with the No. 9 car for the JR Motorsports team. The NASCAR world witnessed a new experience this season with its first-ever points-scoring race in Mexico City.

The Cup race, the Viva Mexico 250, proved to be an enthralling experience, being a test for drivers due to rainy conditions. Shane van Gisbergen won the race, but local favorite Daniel Suarez grabbed the spotlight throughout the weekend. The 33-year-old driver finished 19th in the Cup Series race, but entertained his home fans by winning the Xfinity Series race.

However, before his NASCAR stint, the Mexican driver had eyes set on F1 racing. In his recent appearance on Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour podcast, Suarez revealed the reason behind not pursuing a career in F1. Suarez said:

"I was always a big fan of NASCAR. I love NASCAR, and I also love Formula 1. At first, that's what I wanted to do, but then I realised I didn't have the money. When I was 11 years old, I started racing, so I didn't know anything about ovals."

"So, it was Fernando Alonso whom I followed. But once I started realising that F1 is super expensive, my family is not going to be able to support me for this. I started thinking, okay, NASCAR Mexico, and then I built my Beetle and all these things," Suarez added (19:00 onwards )

The Trackhouse Racing driver also expressed how his target was to race in NASCAR Mexico before NASCAR US, and how he built his Beetle racing car.

Daniel Suarez admits to an uncertain future for himself in Trackhouse Racing

Daniel Suarez has driven for the Trackhouse Racing team since its inception in the 2021 season. The driver's current contract is set to expire at the end of the 2025 season, and there has been no official update on a renewal yet.

The driver has had a poor run during this season, with just three top-five finishes in the first 17 Cup races. Both of his teammates, Ross Chastain and Shane Van Gisbergen, have already tasted victory this season, but Suarez has been unable to triumph in the victory lane since February last year.

The driver recently admitted to uncertainty over his future with Trackhouse racing, but remains hopeful of competing with the team further.

“It's gonna be decided maybe in a few months, we'll see what happens. There are still a lot of things in the air right now. But I love Trackhouse, and I love this team, and I want to have more success with this team, and I want to see this team successful regardless of whether I'm in it or not. Right now, honestly, everything is an option. All I know is that things are going to work out," Daniel Suarez said via CRASH.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., the co-owner at JR Motorsports, praised his driver for a positive attitude and mindset despite a big question over the latter's Cup Series future. Daniel Suarez is currently ranked 27th in the Cup Series standings this season and will hope to deliver a better result in the next race in Hampton on Saturday, June 28.

About the author Hiten Dutta Hiten Dutta

19 years old

Gurgaon Know More

