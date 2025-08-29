Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin’s NASCAR driver clarifies his priorities as he can switch teams if 23XI loses charters

Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan’s NASCAR team, 23XI Racing, might have to give up its charters if it loses to NASCAR in court. Even if it decides to continue racing as open teams, 23XI will need to hire replacements as its full-time drivers, Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick, and Riley Herbst might have to look for new teams.During a recent interview with Reddick, full-time wheelman of the No. 45, renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass asked if the driver was distracted by everything happening. Reddick’s answer was clear and concise. All he cared about was the races ahead of him and how he could execute a stellar postseason.“I'm just...I gotta stay focused on the playoffs and the races ahead of us,” Reddick told Pockrass. “We talked about it...this has been a tough year, and it's really going to be important getting these playoffs going to start on the right foot.”“So just staying focused on being in the #45, trying to put together a good first round. That'll hopefully get our momentum turned around,” he added.This year, Tyler Reddick made the playoffs on points and not through wins. His teammate, Bubba Wallace, however, bagged his maiden victory of the season at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, a track where no Black driver has ever won before him. It also snapped a 100-race winless streak that dated back to 2022 at Kansas, and, needless to say, got him a playoff spot.The drivers are now ahead of the first race of the 2025 playoffs and the Round of 16. Named the Cook Out Southern 500, the 367-lap event is scheduled for this coming Sunday, August 31, at Darlington Raceway. Fans can watch the race (6 p.m. ET onwards) on USA or listen to its live radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.Denny Hamlin shares the same attitude as his 23XI Racing driverJust like Tyler Reddick, Denny Hamlin is also laser-focused on the playoffs. He is one of the drivers vying for their career-first NASCAR Cup Series championship. So, distractions are the last thing he needs right now.Well, there is another goal for Hamlin besides bagging the titular win. The Tampa, Florida, native is just two race wins away from a career milestone - 60 wins in the NASCAR Cup Series.“I want to win the championship. I want to win 60 or more races and so that is my number one goal and so I’m not going to let anyone distract me from that no matter what their motivations might be,” Denny Hamlin said in a statement.Since NASCAR introduced the elimination-style playoff format, Denny Hamlin has been in the Championship 4 four times. But that never happened after the 2021 season. This year, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver has a shot at it.