Michael Jordan-led 23XI & FRM’s Chicago grid fate hangs on looming court call, per NASCAR insider

According to NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass, the status of Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin's Cup team 23XI Racing and Bob Jenkins' Front Row Motorsports’ charter privileges for Chicago hangs in uncertainty.

Ad

Earlier this month (June 5), a three‑judge panel at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit vacated the preliminary injunction that previously shielded the two teams’ charters. In response, 23XI and Front Row filed a petition on June 20, requesting rehearing and en banc consideration by the full Fourth Circuit. The petition automatically delayed the revocation of charter privileges and froze NASCAR’s ability to cancel their guaranteed grid spots.

Ad

Trending

The Chicago Street Race, with about 41 teams in the entry list, is scheduled for next weekend (July 6) and the Fourth Circuit is yet to decide if all its judges will hear 23XI Racing and Front Row’s appeal. The pause allows both teams to have charters for the race and NASCAR can only cancel their charters seven days later if the court refuses.

Replying to a fan question about whether the appeals court had answered the request for a full‑bench rehearing on X, FOX Sports' Pockrass wrote:

Ad

"U.S. Court of Appeals Fourth Circuit has not yet decided whether all its judges will hear appeal of vacating injunction. That's good for 23XI/FRM b/c maybe 41 cars at Chicago. They will at least be chartered for Chicago (b/c if denied, injunction expires 7 days after decision)."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The trial for the main antitrust lawsuit is set to take place in December.

Court sides with NASCAR teams over discovery dispute involving 23XI and FRM lawsuit

Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin’s 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports lawsuit against NASCAR also triggered a court hearing over a discovery dispute.

The series' governing body had subpoenaed the rest of the 13 chartered teams’ financial records, but only Kaulig Racing complied. The other 12 challenged the subpoena and said that the demand violated their charter contracts that require arbitration, not court‑ordered disclosure.

Ad

US District Judge Kenneth Bell recently ruled that the teams must reveal only their annual top-line finance, like total revenue, costs, and profits, since 2014 to NASCAR. This limited the sanctioning body's original demand for a full 11-year record, which teams said could expose sensitive details such as driver salaries and sponsorship deals.

"I am amazed at the effort going into burning this house down over everybody’s heads. But I’m the fire marshal and I will be here in December if need be," Bell said after a hearing this week (via Associated Press).

Meanwhile, the Cup Series will return to EchoPark Raceway this Saturday for the 17th race of the season, the Quaker State 400.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Palak Gupta Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.



To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.



Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.



While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.