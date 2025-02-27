Michael Jordan-led 23XI Racing makes major announcement on multi-year deal with leading sports collectibles brand

NASCAR team, 23XI Racing co-owned by NBA star Michael Jordan and NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin, has extended its partnership with Upper Deck for multiple years.

The team announced on Thursday (Feb. 27) that Upper Deck will sponsor Corey Heim and Sam Hunt Racing at the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Circuit of The Americas (COTA). The race is scheduled for this weekend. The sports collectibles company will be the main sponsor for Tyler Reddick’s No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Upper Deck, which first sponsored Reddick last year at Darlington Raceway, also sells race memorabilia like race-worn gear, car parts and signed artwork. 23XI Racing's president Steve Lauletta spoke about the extended partnership in a team statement.

"Following a thrilling start to our partnership last season with Tyler securing the regular season championship in the Upper Deck Toyota, we’re excited to expand our relationship with Upper Deck. We're always interested in unique ways to connect with fans and this collaboration continues to be a great way to do that. We look forward to generating more memorable moments this year and sharing those moments with fans through the exciting world of collectibles," said Lauletta (via Jayski).

23XI also extended its partnership with Xfinity earlier this month. The Comcast brand will be the main sponsor for Cup drivers Bubba Wallace (No. 23) and Reddick (No. 45) in seven races this season.

"Blessed to have the chance to compete in all three series" - Corey Heim as 23XI Racing's first development driver

Corey Heim joined 23XI Racing as the team's first development driver. He will run select NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series events this season car and be the backup driver this season.

The 22-year-old drives full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series for Tricon Garage and has three Cup Series starts, with his best finish being 22nd at Kansas. He also ran one race for 23XI at Nashville Superspeedway last year.

"It’s a dream come true to be a part of 23XI, and I’m excited for the opportunity to race more Cup and Xfinity races this year. I’m blessed to have the chance to compete in all three series as I continue to set my sights on full-time Cup racing when that time comes," Heim said in a team realease.

"The success that 23XI has shown in only a few short years has been impressive and I’m excited to learn from the organization. I’m also grateful to everyone at Toyota for their ongoing support in my development both on and off the track, and I look forward to strengthening that relationship for years to come," he added.

Heim will make his NASCAR Cup debut for the season in the No. 67 at Kansas Speedway in May with veteran crew chief Bootie Barker.

