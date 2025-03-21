Michael Jordan-owned 23XI driver ‘got nothing’ in Las Vegas despite 'solid' display according to Bubba Wallace’s spotter

Bubba Wallace's spotter, Freddie Kraft, recently recalled his interaction with fellow 23XL driver Tyler Reddick. Kraft revealed that Reddick felt unrewarded despite his best efforts. He went on to compare Reddick's season with Wallace's and claimed they both deserve better results for the pace they carry.

In Las Vegas, Tyler Reddick posted the fastest lap in the race after leading four times for 34 laps. He shortly pitted after Daniel Suarez passed him for the lead, but fell a lap behind after getting trapped during a caution on lap 244. Suarez finished the race in second, with Josh Berry winning, while Reddick recovered to finish 24th.

This is in addition to his 20th-place finish in Phoenix, where he qualified in the top-10. On a recent episode of his podcast "Door Bumper Clear", Freddie Kraft reflected on the same and said:

"I think I'd give him a higher grade than he would give himself, becasue last night I told him, "Man you really did a really good job today," and he's like, "Yeah well, I got nothing for it." But i think he's had a great year, I'd give him somewhere about a B, he's up there in points still, he's having a solid year. Just kinda the same as us. You know, has speed and can't find the finishes he deserves."

Driving the No. 45 Toyota, Tyler Reddick has had a strong season so far, securing two top-five finishes, with a best result of second place coming from the Daytona 500.

Moreover, Reddick and 23XL teammate Bubba Wallace secured a front-row lockout at the Circuit of The Americas (COTA). The #45 driver edged out Wallace with a lead of 0.224 seconds. He finished the race in third, behind Christopher Bell and William Byron.

"He's always watching": Bubba Wallace reveals Michael Jordan's support

Michael Jordan is known for his relentless drive as an NBA player, and according to Bubba Wallace, the same has translated into his co-ownership of 23XL. Wallace revealed how the NBA legend texts him every race weekend, no matter his schedule. He credits Jordan's commitment to the team, as an overall benefit for him and 23 XL.

NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan co-founded 23XL Racing with Denny Hamlin in 2020. Following the sale of his majority stake in NBA's Charlotte Hornets on August 3, 2023, Jordan has increased his involvement with 23XL Racing. This was evident after his many appearances for Cup series events, including his celebration of Tyler Reddick's playoff victory in Homestead-Miami last year.

In an interview with Outkick, Bubba Wallace commented on Jordan's involvement and said (via Outkick):

"One of the first texts I get every Sunday, whether pre-race or postrace is from MJ, each and every weekend. He's always watching, no matter where he's at in the world, and I think that's really cool. I think that's beneficial for all of us, and I mean that for myself to every last employee at 23XI. They know the commitment he has, and it's really special to be a part of it."

After starting 20th in Las Vegas, Bubba Wallace crossed the finish line at 28th, bringing his average finish to 23 for the season. Wallace heads into the Homestead-Miami race ranked 11th in the standings with 125 points.

