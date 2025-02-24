Michael McDowell amazingly comes back to the lead lap for the 6th time at Atlanta

Spire Motorsports driver Michael McDowell miraculously overcame a six-lap deficit in Sunday's (February 23) NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The driver of the #71 Chevrolet struggled with powering steering issues early in the race but ultimately earned a top-15 finish by the end of the 260-lap race.

McDowell's comeback impressed many within the NASCAR community, including The Racing Experts media member Colby Evans, who took to X and wrote:

"He did it, #71 Michael McDowell is BACK on the lead lap Coming back from 6 laps down, never give up man"

Another NASCAR media figure who credited the two-time Cup Series winner for his miraculous comeback was Davey Segal, a Sirius XM NASCAR radio host. Segal also credited NASCAR's updated damaged vehicle policy (DVP) as to why McDowell managed to get back on the lead lap, writing on X:

"Really impressive resolve for the No. 71 team. New DVP coming into play exactly how it was intended."

McDowell scored a 13th-place finish amid his incredible six-lap comeback. Meanwhile, McDowell's teammate Carson Hocevar earned a second-place finish behind winner Christopher Bell as the race ended under caution. Justin Haley, the third Spire Motorsports driver, finished 24th in the #7 car.

The 2025 Cup Series season marks McDowell's first campaign with Spire Motorsports. He spent the last seven seasons with Front Row Motorsports. The 40-year-old piloted the #34 FRM Ford to his two career victories in the Cup Series. The first win was the 2021 Daytona 500 and the second coming at the Indianapolis Road Course in 2023.

Last season, McDowell scored six poles and earned the 2024 Busch Light Pole Award at season's end. He made two playoff appearances with FRM, scoring a best-points finish of 15th in 2023.

"And that's why you never give up": Michael McDowell on his Atlanta comeback

After pulling off an improbable comeback from six laps down to finishing 13th, Michael McDowell took to social media to reflect on his chaotic race. The Spire Motorsports driver believes his finish is a lesson to never quit.

McDowell posted a video to Instagram detailing his topsy-turvy day and penned a caption that read:

"And that’s why you never give up! Proud of this 71 team. P13 at @atlmotorspdwy."

McDowell has been a staple in the Cup Series since 2008 when he drove part-time for Michael Waltrip Racing. Since then, he's bounced around to numerous teams, including Tommy Baldwin Racing, Leavine Family Racing, and Phil Parsons Racing.

However, Michael McDowell spent the majority of his career at Front Row Motorsports from 2018-2024, tasting the most success.

